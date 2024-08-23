Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Gets Big Announcement: When Will It Release?

Fans received a big announcement regarding The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, indicating when it could be released.

Amazon Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted in June 2022 and explores a love triangle between Lola Tung's Belly and two brothers.

Season 2 was released just over a year later in July 2023, but largely due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes, Season 3 wasn't ready to allow the show to continue its yearly release schedule.

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Big Season 3 Announcement

Amazon Prime Video

In a Facebook post from Tabitha Dunn Kern, a video showcased a FaceTime call between Kern's children and Lola Tung, the main actress of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

In the post's caption, Kern explained that her friend called her via FaceTime while at the filming wrap party for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, indicating that Season 3 is finished filming.

It is important to note that there could still be a bit of filming left and that some additional photography or reshoots could still be needed, but the wrap party means that most shooting is complete.

Filming began on May 17, and the Facebook video of the wrap party was shared on August 6, meaning that filming didn't even last three full months.

It is unclear how long Season 1 was filmed, but Season 2 began shooting in July 2022 and ended in November of the same year (meaning that it lasted roughly four months).

Season 2 only included eight episodes, and it was confirmed that Season 3 will include 11, so it is a bit surprising that Season 3 is already finished filming since it has more episodes.

When Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release?

Amazon Prime Video hasn't released an official statement regarding when The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will be released.

However, looking at past production schedules and when previous seasons were released, it is possible to predict when Season 3 could premiere.

For instance, as previously mentioned, Season 2 was filmed from July 2022 until November 2022. Eight months later in July 2023, Season 2 was released.

If Season 3 were to also be released eight months after the wrap party, it would hit Prime Video around April 2025.

However, it is important to reiterate that Season 3 will include more episodes than previous seasons, meaning that post-production will likely last longer than it did in the past.

Fans can most likely expect The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 to be released around the halfway point of 2025, possibly in May or June.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and Season 3 is expected to be released in 2025.