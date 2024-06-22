Here's When 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Lola Tung (Belly) in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Fans now know when to expect to see the release of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 thanks to a confirmation video from Amazon Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 premiered on Prime Video on July 14, 2023 and ended on August 18. After seeing a lot of success with Season 2's streaming numbers, Season 3 was greenlit and confirmed to be on the way just after Season 2 ended.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Gets Release Window

Lola Tung as Isabel
Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty's official Instagram page shared a Reel of the show's cast talking about Season 3.

While not revealing many specific details, the video did confirm that filming for Season 3 began on May 17 and that the upcoming installment would include 11 episodes.

The show's lead, Lola Tung, on-screen in the video, then turned to the camera and revealed when fans could expect to see Season 3, saying, "See you Summer 2025!"

When Exactly Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release?

In line with the title and the setting of the show, both seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty were released in the summer of their respective release years.

Specifically, Season 1 of the show premiered on June 17, 2022, and Season 2 came out one year later on July 14, 2023.

Season 2 was filmed for four months (from July 2022 until November 2022), so if Season 3 follows the same timeline, it will wrap filming in September, earlier in the year than when Season 2 wrapped.

Season 3 could be released earlier in the summer than Season 2 was, potentially in June 2025.

However, it is important to remember that delays could affect Season 3's release.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and Season 3 is expected to be released in Summer 2025.

Nathan is a writer at The Direct where he covers Star Wars, the MCU, and DC news. He joined The Direct in April 2021 and currently writes news and feature articles about all three brands mentioned above, but his main specialty is his knowledge about anything and everything Star Wars.

