Here's When 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Fans now know when to expect to see the release of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 thanks to a confirmation video from Amazon Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 premiered on Prime Video on July 14, 2023 and ended on August 18. After seeing a lot of success with Season 2's streaming numbers, Season 3 was greenlit and confirmed to be on the way just after Season 2 ended.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Gets Release Window

Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty's official Instagram page shared a Reel of the show's cast talking about Season 3.

While not revealing many specific details, the video did confirm that filming for Season 3 began on May 17 and that the upcoming installment would include 11 episodes.

The show's lead, Lola Tung, on-screen in the video, then turned to the camera and revealed when fans could expect to see Season 3, saying, "See you Summer 2025!"

When Exactly Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release?

In line with the title and the setting of the show, both seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty were released in the summer of their respective release years.

Specifically, Season 1 of the show premiered on June 17, 2022, and Season 2 came out one year later on July 14, 2023.

Season 2 was filmed for four months (from July 2022 until November 2022), so if Season 3 follows the same timeline, it will wrap filming in September, earlier in the year than when Season 2 wrapped.

Season 3 could be released earlier in the summer than Season 2 was, potentially in June 2025.

However, it is important to remember that delays could affect Season 3's release.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and Season 3 is expected to be released in Summer 2025.