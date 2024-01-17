Only two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are left for a Disney+ premiere, with Episode 7 releasing next week.

Granted, there is the possibility of this show moving into a second season (or, theoretically, up to five seasons total, rounding out Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Olympians books).

While not confirmed yet, preliminary work has started for a potential second season of the show, with the hopes of an official renewal soon.

When Will Percy Jackson Episode 7 Release?

Disney+

Episode 7 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will hit Disney+ on Tuesday, January 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The seventh episode, titled "We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of," is the second-to-last of the show's first season.

The remaining episode schedule is as follows:

Episode 7: January 23, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 8: January 30, 9:00 p.m. ET

Fans will finally see Percy, Annabeth and Grover make their way to the Underworld — at least, according to the book chapter from which the episode title comes, and the footage teasing next week's installment.

What Will Percy Jackson Episode 7 Be About?

According to the after-credits teases for next week, the trio will be facing a lot in the show's penultimate episode.

Before the Underworld, they seem to have to deal with Crusty's Water Bed Palace, the dangers of the Underworld, and even what appears to be the iconic fight with Ares on the beach.

Much of this episode, if the teaser is any indicator, will adapt certain sequences for the first time, much like Percy Jackson and the Olympians did with the St. Louis Arch and Waterland.

The first six episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are available to stream on Disney+. Episode 7 will debut on Tuesday, January 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET.