Meet Patrick Cage II: 5 Things to Know About One of Them Days' Maniac Actor

Patrick Cage II is turning heads following his performance as Maniac in this year's One of Them Days.

The 2025 comedy from Lawrence Lamont stars Keke Palmer and SZA as friends who must get creative after one of their boyfriends blows their rent money before the first of the month.

Cage appears as Maniac, a past flame of Palmer's Dreux and a primary love interest in the new film.

Meet One Of Them Days' Maniac Actor Patrick Cage II

Patrick Cage II

Patrick Cage Was Inspired To Pursue Acting by The Lion King

Patrick Cage II has been acting professionally for over 15 years, but according to the One of Them Days star, his impetus to pursue the craft traces back to The Lion King, of all things.

Cage credits the beloved Disney classic for pushing him toward chasing after his acting dream, recounting a story where, as a kid, he heard a radio commercial for "an audition for the Chicago tour of Lion King" (via Disrupshion).

"I didn't get the gig," Cage divulged, but the experience was "when the bug hit, and I realized this is what I wanted to do:"

"I was driving around and listening to the radio and I heard on a commercial an audition for the Chicago tour of Lion King. My mom took me to the audition and I had various call backs but I didn’t get the gig. That was when the bug hit and I realized this is what I wanted to do. Both of my parents use to be models so they had a lot of connections for agents."

It was shortly after then that an agency signed Cage, but "it wasn't serious until [he] became 15:"

"One of my mom friends signed me and I was doing smaller roles and commercials but it wasn’t serious until I became 15, I realized this is what I wanted to do. Modeling was never something that interested me I played music in school and acting was my secret weapon."

Patrick Got To Work On His Favorite Show

Patrick Cage II lived out his dream, acting on his favorite TV show several years ago.

Cage appeared on the hit HBO sci-fi series Westworld, which he loved and was eager to work on. While Westworld has ended now (with future episodes highly unlikely), Cage is happy he got to experience the series when he did.

"I was already a huge fan of the show," Cage told The Italian Reve in 2018, adding that it had been "a dream" to work with series creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan:

"I wasn’t familiar with it, but I was already a huge fan of the show. And so being a big fan of the show, of Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan it was amazing. Having them on set and ask them questions was amazing. I’ve looked up to Jonathan since 'Memento' came out so it has been a dream of mine to work with him; so to have the chance now at 24 years old, it makes me feel very hopeful for the future."

Pointing back to the original 1970s Westworld film, Cage admitted that he thought what Nolan and Joy did with the series was "just amazing:"

"I ended up watching the 1970’s 'Westworld' after I booked the role, just to see how it evolved into the TV show. I was really fascinated by it. I think that what Lisa and Jonathan did with that idea and expanding it, it’s just amazing."

In the series, Cage played Phil, a body shop technician seen in Season 2 of the hit HBO thriller. He remembered coming in to play Phil for the first time, telling himself, "Don't mess up your favorite show:"

"It was just fun to be a part of that world and to be a part of the story. Like I said, I was a fan of Season 1 so, when I got into Season 2, I was like: 'Don’t mess up your favorite show!' It was a lot of fun. I’m trying to be as vague as possible…(laugh)"

Nolan and Joy have since moved on from Westworld and are working on the Fallout show for Amazon Prime Video, so who is to say Cage may not reunite with the renowned creators on their newest streaming hit?

Patrick Is Honored to Star in One of Them Days

Patrick Cage II is honored to have starred in One of them Days.

The 2025 buddy comedy marks the actor's major motion picture debut. It stars Hollywood veteran Keke Palmer (who fans may know from Nope) and music superstar SZA.

In the film, he plays Maniac, a man Palmer's character has a romantic history with who comes along on her and SZA's characters' journey to get enough money to make rent. He spends much of the film's runtime sharing the screen with its two biggest stars, even walking away with Palmer's Druex on his arm.

In a January 2025 Instagram post, Cage shared his gratitude for being considered for the film, telling his followers, "I still can't believe I'm in this movie:"

"It is OFFICIALLY 'One Of Them Days!' I still can’t believe I’m in this movie. A hilarious, rollercoaster of a comedy, set and shot not just in LA but in the neighborhood that raised me. Shooting scenes driving by my mom’s block! It was more than surreal! Thank you to our incredible producer Issa Rae! You already know, I don’t think I’ll ever stop thanking you! From 'Life Event' to now, you’re like my Fairy Godmother of the West! Thank you to our amazing director Lawrence Lamont! Thank you for your guidance and vision dawg! Cus this thang HITS! Thank you to our world builder Syreeta Singleton!"

"Honored that I get to be in this movie," he continued, praising his co-stars for their work on-screen:

"Thank you Keke Palmer! Shit, girl you snapped! Thank you for your openness! And finally getting to work with you, is just so full circle. Shoutout to Robbins. And shoutout to SZA, this is your first time acting and you killed that shit! In the words of Alyssa, 'You been that girl!' And to my boy Joshua Neall, IM PROUD OF YOU DAWG! And Honored that I get to be in this movie with you man. All imma say is, I told you!"

Patrick Has Dabbled in Music

Outside of acting, Patrick Cage II has also proven to be a musical force to be reckoned with.

Cage has dabbled in a musical career, writing and performing original R&B/hip-hop. He has released one publicly available single, "Weighted Blanket," which Cage describes as an "enticing and sensual" ballad.

In his 2023 profile by Disrupshion, Cage described how he has connected to music, saying, "I sing and I make things for fun:"

"The music thing has always just been fun, since second grade I played the trumpet and started playing the drums when I was 9. I went to Hamilton High school which is a music academy school and by the time I left I played about 10 instruments. I like learning as much as I can. I sing and I make things for fun. I made a song about social distancing with my boy Mitchell whose on “All American Homecoming.” Music is a fun way for me to release and create something that doesn’t have to much pressure on it. As things progress I may get more serious about it and drop a project in 2023 we will see."

Patrick Will Next Star in The Sheriff

Following his appearance in One of Them Days, Patrick Cage II is next set to star in Josh Tessier's The Sheriff.

Cage will appear in the upcoming crime thriller, which features legends of the stage and screen, such as Tom Berenger, Milo Gibson, and Mark Dacascos. Cage's specific role has not yet been disclosed, and no release date has been announced.

The film follows a small-town rural sheriff looking into a recent murder that may hold ties to the death of his son five years earlier (via Deadline).

How To Follow Cage Online

Fans looking to follow Patrick Cage II on social media can find him on Instagram and X.