Past Lives is set to be available on streaming soon in the United States.

After its Sundance Film Festival debut on January 21, the highly acclaimed indie drama from A24 was released in limited U.S. theaters on June 2 before a wide release on June 23.

Past Lives received a 96% critic approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes while earning the right to be one of 2023's top ten films by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review.

When Will Past Lives Begin Streaming?

A24

According to a report from When To Stream, Past Lives will make its streaming debut on Paramount+ with Showtime on February 2, 2024.

Viewers must be subscribed to the Paramount+ with Showtime tier plan to watch Past Lives.

Past Lives was made available on major digital platforms starting on August 22 before being released on physical home media on September 19.

Is Past Lives Worth Watching?

Aside from being recognized by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute, Past Lives was praised for Celine Song's script and direction, the lead characters' dynamic, and its compelling story.

Inspired by some of the events from the life of writer and director Celine Song, Past Lives revolves around two childhood friends who were separated in the past but eventually reunited in the future.

In addition to its 96% critic score, the movie gained an 88% audience score from Rotten Tomatoes with varying reviews.

Some fans commended the natural flow and the authenticity of Past Lives' story while praising it for its stunning cinematography. Others claimed that the film has a predictable plot and dull characters.

Past Lives will begin streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime on February 2, 2024.