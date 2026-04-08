Paradise Showrunner Releases First Spoiler-Filled Look At Season 3 (Photo)

The first look at Paradise Season 3 emerged online, confirming the return of two (newly reunited) major characters. Hulu's original post-apocalyptic series is designed as a three-season story by creator Dan Fogelman, meaning that the show's story will soon culminate in an explosive third season. Paradise Season 2 raised the stakes by introducing the concept of time travel and alternate realities driven by a dangerous supercomputer named Alex, capable of manipulating time itself.

Following the cliffhanger ending of Paradise Season 2, where the original bunker is destroyed in an explosion that left Sinatra dead, Paradise creator Dan Fogelman shared a spoiler-filled look at Season 3, showcasing the first look at Xavier and Teri Collins seemingly using an abandoned cabin as a safe haven.

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Alongside the image, Fogelman confirmed that production on Paradise Season 3 has already begun, which is good news for fans waiting for its upcoming Hulu release.

Alongside the confirmation that Xavier and Teri are back together, this new image also appears to imply that Xavier looks older, suggesting a time jump between Seasons 2 and 3.

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It remains unclear whether the remote wooden cabin where Xavier and Teri are staying is meant to be a permanent home or merely a temporary refuge in the harsh post-bunker world. Given Xavier's background as a Secret Service agent, it's entirely possible that this is just one of several safehouses they're using along the way.

By now, Xavier has likely confided in Teri about Sinatra's final mission for him: the urgent need to reach the second bunker beneath Denver International Airport and operate Alex. With 100 miles away from the first bunker, Xavier and Teri (alongside their kids) may be cautiously hopping from one isolated shelter to another and protecting one another from new villains from the surface world.

Xavier is also shown holding a mysterious letter in the image. Many fans have theorized that it could contain critical notes or instructions from Link on how to access Alex's interface (Paradise Season 2 already established that Link is knowledgeable about Alex).

Xavier & Teri's Reunion In Paradise Season 3 Faces Higher Stakes

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With the main bunker gone, most survivors must adapt to life above ground, which could lead to escalating conflicts as everyone attempts to rebuild the world. For Xavier and Teri, though, the stakes are different because of the secret mission tied to Alex, and this new objective could threaten the already-vulnerable peace they have.

This mission creates an impossible personal dilemma for Xavier. He could easily stay put and try to restart the world, but he clearly knows that operating Alex presents a much higher purpose that could make or break everyone's futures.

Knowing Xavier, there is a strong chance that he would end up risking everything to complete his mission. Despite that, Teri being by his side suggests she will insist on staying with him to help him succeed in his mission.

Aside from Alex's ability to manipulate time, the surface world's unpredictable nature poses a danger not just to Xavier and Teri but also to their kids. This could explain why Xavier needs to build a small circle, possibly including Link and Dr. Torabi, to help him reach Alex and put an end to the time-altered dilemma they are all facing.