Paradise Season 2 Finale Reveals Jane’s Fate

Paradise's Season 2 finale revealed Jane Driscoll's unexpected fate amid the chaos surrounding the bunker brought about by Sinatra's sacrifice. Hulu's original post-apocalyptic series introduced Jane (Nicole Brydon Bloom) as a dangerous, cold-blooded killer moonlighting as a Secret Service Agent assigned to the bunker's presidential protection detail, who is extremely loyal to Sinatra.

Paradise Season 2, Episode 7 showed Jane deciding to act on her own to kill Dr. Gabriela Torabi (Sarah Shahi) after the latter had grown increasingly suspicious of Sinatra's true intentions behind the bunker and the mystery behind Alex. However, a high-alert Dr. Torabi managed to outsmart Jane by ambushing her from behind and stabbing her in the back twice, and it appeared that she was dead due to bleeding out in the shower.

However, amid the ongoing chaos in the bunker due to Operation Exodus (aka mandatory evacuation), the 41:48 mark of the Paradise Season 2 finale revealed that Jane's body is nowhere to be found inside Dr. Torabi's shower floor, suggesting that Jane might have actually survived and slithered her way outside the bunker to live to fight another day.

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This could be a deliberate move for Paradise to include this shot as a way to imply that Jane is still a threat in the Hulu series' already-confirmed Season 3, which could spell trouble for Xavier and his newfound allies.

The fact that Dr. Torabi and everyone else think that Jane is dead gives the cold-blooded killer a huge advantage in plotting her next move, potentially targeting the new survivors because she already saw them as a threat to her existence.

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Interestingly, in a previous interview with People, Nicole Brydon Bloom appears to hint that Jane did die from the stabbing, with her seemingly pointing out that her injury was "pretty quickly fatal:"

"She hits her head and then sort of is bleeding out. And Jane, I think, probably understands the human body enough to know that a kidney shot in the lower back is pretty quickly fatal, and so perhaps rather than fighting back, which was kind of my desire or instinct, she just knows how quickly this can take her down."

Despite Bloom's comments, it appears that this is her way of avoiding direct spoilers of Jane's fate and eventual return in Paradise Season 3, which makes sense because there are no other human villains left (aside from the AI Alex) in the series.

I Think I Know Who Saved Jane In Paradise Season 2 Finale

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There is no question that Paradise left Jane's fate somewhat open amid the larger crises, such as the bunker's meltdown, Sinatra's death, and Xavier's new mission to find Alex.

While Jane seemingly died, there is a strong chance Alex actually saved her by manipulating time, as the quantum supercomputer did when it brought Dylan back to life and transformed him into Link. Alex could've saved Jane because the machine knew that she would play a part in either trying to save its existence, considering her history with Xavier and Dr. Torabi.

Paradise Season 2, Episode 6 confirmed that Alex knew Jane was a destined killer, and the machine could weaponize this revelation to its advantage by using her as a dangerous weapon to spoil Xavier's plans to shut down its systems.

On the flip side, it's possible that Jane survived on her own, given that she is an elite, highly trained operative capable of surviving near-death experiences.

Whatever the case, the fact that Jane's fate is unknown strongly hints at her return, which could ultimately lead to a final (and proper) showdown against Xavier and Link.