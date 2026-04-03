Sometimes there's a movie with the perfect premise, and Over Your Dead Body is the perfect example. The film stars Samara Weaving and Jason Segel as a dysfunctional married couple that retreats to a secluded cabin in hopes of repairing their relationship. Little do they know, however, that they are both planning on killing the other.

The stacked cast also includes the immensely talented and iconic actors, Timothy Olyphant (Justified and Alien: Earth) and Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets).

The Direct was on the red carpet premiere for the film at South by Southwest 2026, where we spoke with stars Keith Jardine and Paul Guilfoyle, director Jorma Taccone, and writers Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney. They revealed how, despite being a horror film taking place in a cabin in the woods, Over Your Dead Body won't fall into the same tropes one might assume from its setting. Over Your Dead Body lands in theaters on April 24.

How Over Your Dead Body Isn't Your Average Cabin in the Woods Horror Movie

Over Your Dead Body

"There's No Other Film Like This."

The Direct: "Can you talk about what separates this from the other cabin in the woods type?"

Jorma Taccone: I think we're pretty firmly grounded in a reality, which I really think that, like, really good funny moments and comedy can come out of very real, grounded moments... We really tried very hard to make sure that it all felt like it was coming out of that, and [that] one thing enhanced the other.

Paul Guilfoyle: This is done at a far smaller budget. But the thing about all films is that their essence is going to tell an honest story. Eventually it's going to be authentic, even if it's a kind of whacked-out people who have a very bad idea that still, you know, like feel it. And I think that's the thing that separates all movies, is how well and authentically they're felt.

Keith Jardine: There's no other film like this. A cabin in the woods film—It's funny you said that, but this is a thriller, part slasher, [and has] a lot of blood and all that. But it's funny, and it's a rom com at the same time, and it sells, and it works, and he pulls it off, man, and it's crazy. You're getting everything in one movie, and you're gonna laugh a lot.

Nick Kocher: Well, in this one, the enemy is not necessarily like a ghost or some spooky monster outside of the cabin. The enemy is the person's romantic partner, and they're both each other's enemy, and they're both just as bad as the other person. So in that way, it's massively different.

Brian McElhaney: Yeah, it's from within. And I think just the way we add our humor to it with this kind of horror and action and grotesqueness, hopefully it's an amalgamation of things that feels unique that people haven't seen before.

The full interviews with the artists behind Over Your Dead Body can be seen below: