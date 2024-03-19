Outer Banks Season 4 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

Outer Banks Season 4 may be coming to Netflix sooner than expected according to a recent release update.

Season 3 of the series was released on the streaming platform on February 23, 2023. The initial plan was for Season 4 to be finished filming by December 15, 2023, but the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes caused the process to be delayed.

Due to production timelines of previous seasons, it looked as though Season 4 wouldn't complete filming until sometime in either June or July.

Netflix

According to a recent report from What's on Netflix, Season 4 of Outer Banks will officially be finished filming by May 20.

This update will be exciting to many fans of the show since some previous suggestions stated that Season 4's production could last until July.

It is also worth noting that first assistant director Michael G. Jefferson confirmed via Instagram that the portion of Outer Banks Season 4 that needed to be shot in Morocco wrapped on March 6, further showcasing that production in general is moving along smoothly.

When Will Outer Banks Season 4 Be Released?

Now that fans know the exact date that Outer Banks Season 4 is supposed to finish filming, it is a lot easier to predict when the new installment could hit Netflix.

For reference, Season 2 began shooting on August 31, 2020, and concluded on April 2, 2021. It was then released to Netflix on July 30, 2021 (which was three months later).

Season 3 started filming on February 15, 2022, and finished on September 2022. It then premiered on February 23, 2023 (five months later).

Since the two previous seasons were released three and five months after they finished shooting, fans can realistically expect Season 4 to be released between three to five months after May 20.

In other words, it is possible that Season 3 could hit Netflix sometime in Fall 2024, possibly around October (give or take a month or so).

This release window would be extremely exciting for many fans because, at one point when the strikes were going on, many were unsure when exactly Season 4 could be released, with some even believing that it wouldn't be until 2025.

The first three seasons of Outer Banks are available to stream on Netflix.

Read more about Outer Banks Season 4:

Outer Banks Season 4 Confirmed to Feature These 3 New Storylines

Outer Banks Season 4: Release, Cast and Everything We Know So Far