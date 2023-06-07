Outer Banks Season 4: Release, Cast and Everything We Know So Far

Outer Banks Season 4 is set to bring back a number of characters while also continuing the Pogues' adventures.

The hit Netflix show revolved around a group of Pogue teenagers (working-class locals) and wealthy seasonal Kooks residents in search of a lost treasure. Outer Banks Season 1 premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2020.

It is unknown when the Netflix series will end, but its Season 4 renewal suggests that the story is far from over.

When is Outer Banks Season 4 Releasing?

Netflix, via Deadline, announced on February 23, 2022, that Outer Banks was renewed for Season 4. The renewal came days before Season 3's premiere on the streaming service, indicating Netflix's confidence in the series.

The news was revealed during the Poguelandia Fan Event in Huntington Beach, California.

As per a listing from ProductionWeekly, via What's On Netflix, Outer Banks Season 4 was scheduled to begin filming on May 30 with an estimated wrap date of December 15.

However, it's still unknown if the show was affected by the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. If it is, then Season 4's premiere could be delayed.

To recap, Season 2 wrapped in April 2021 and premiered on July 30, 2021. Season 3 wrapped in September 2022 and premiered early this year on February 23, 2023.

The show's quick turnaround from filming to release is a promising sign for Season 4. If production was delayed last May, then an ideal release timeframe for Season 4 is either spring or summer 2024.

Who’s Cast in Outer Banks Season 4?

Outer Banks Season 4 is expected to bring back many key players from the previous seasons.

Below is a rundown of every cast member who will return in Season 4:

Chase Stokes - John B. Routledge

Madelyn Cline - Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey - Kiara Carrera

Jonathan Daviss - Pope Heyward

Carlacia Grant - Cleo

Rudy Pankow - JJ Maybank

Austin North - Topper

Drew Starkey - Rafe Cameron

Based on the final scene of the Season 3 finale, David Jensen's Wes Genrette will likely make a comeback as well.

Will John B and Sarah Be Together in Outer Banks Season 4?

At the end of Season 3, Chase Stokes' John B. and Madelyn Cline's Sarah got back together after a string of breakups and cheating in past seasons, indicating that the pair will be a couple again in Season 4.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February 2023, Chase Stokes discussed the pair's emotional journey throughout three seasons.

While saying that Sarah's "cheating is never warranted," the actor admitted that his character has some flaws as well, such as during the time when he lies to Sarah about the journey he had been on with his dad:

"I’ll say this, cheating is never warranted. John B. does her dirty too. The whole conversation at the chateau, and the way he goes about it... I’m not warranting it but -- two wrongs don’t make a right."

Stokes ended by saying that John B. and Sarah "need to get their sh*t together" in Season 4.

When asked if the pair will end up together (for real, this time), Cline admitted that she thinks they will, noting that it's "kinda been clear since day one:"

"I think that’s kinda been clear since day one, in my opinion. Fairy-tale relationships are wonderful and everyone dreams of that, but they’re also still real relationships that deal with real problems. It’s all about how you make it through it."

What Will Happen in Outer Banks Season 4?

During the Season 3 finale, David Jensen's Wes approached the Pogues to tell them that he needs "partners" to find another treasure. The treasure in question? It looks like it belongs to Edward Teach aka the pirate Blackbeard.

Season 4 is poised to explore the Pogues' quest to find Blackbeard's treasure while also dealing with the fallout of the deaths of John B.'s father and Ward.

Ward's death is significant to Rafe's potential heel turn in Season 4, with him potentially seeking an alliance with Topper that spells bad news for the Pogues.

Will There Be a Season 5 of Outer Banks?

In April 2020, Outer Banks creator and showrunner Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly that he "always viewed" the series as a "maybe five-season show," indicating that a Season 5 is in the cards:

“Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons. We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

In fact, Pate revealed that Netflix already "greenlit" them to "write some [Season 2] scripts:"

“Before [season 1] even came out, Netflix had greenlit us to write some [season 2] scripts, so we’ve been working on that for a few months now.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly in February 2023, Outer Banks co-creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke shared that they are no longer adhering to their original plan for the series to run for only four or five seasons.

Instead, Jonas admitted that he doesn't know if he "could put a real number on it right now," though he pointed out that they "know the shape of the end of the story:"

“I don’t know if I could put a real number on it right now — how long it takes to get to that ending might expand, but we now know the shape of the end of the story. We’re going to take it as long as we can, for sure.”

Jonas ended with a joke by saying, “In season 17, we’ll be on Mars.”

Considering Netflix's trust and confidence in Outer Banks, there's a strong chance that Season 5 will end up being announced sooner rather than later.

The first three seasons of Outer Banks are streaming on Netflix.