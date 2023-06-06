One Punch Man Season 3: Release, Cast and Everything We Know So Far

Ever since the show's Season 2 finale in 2019, the anticipation is high for One-Punch Man Season 3.

One-Punch Man revolves around the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch and who grew bored from a lack of challenge.

The 12-episode first season explored Saitama's frustrations about easily defeating foes (it's an unending cycle). Meanwhile, Season 2 focused on Garou's arrival and Saitama's continued dominance.

One-Punch Man Season 3 Release Status

One-Punch Man Season 3 was announced on August 18, 2022 alongside a new visual drawn by Oath Kubota.

Oath Kubota

One-Punch Man Season 1 was previously announced in March 2015, premiered in Japan on October 5, 2015, and released in the United States on July 17, 2016.

Meanwhile, One-Punch Man Season 2 was confirmed in September 2016, premiered in Japan on April 9, 2019, and then released in the United States on October 12, 2019.

Season 2's longer delay was mainly because of the transition from Season 1's animation studio, Madhouse, to Season 2's animation studio, J.C. Staff.

As for Season 3, a shorter gap between its announcement in August 2022 and its impending release is expected.

That said, One-Punch Man Season 3 could release in Japan in late 2023 or early 2024, with an English dub released around six months (mid-2024) afterward.

Who’s Cast In One-Punch Man Season 3?

One-Punch Man

The following actors are expected to return in Season 3 based on their characters being likely to make a comeback or make their presence felt in the new story.

The Japanese voice cast is as follows:

Makoto Furukawa - Saitama

Kaito Ishikawa - Genos

Hikaru Midorikawa - Garou

Atsushi Ono - Orochi

The English voice cast is as follows:

Max Mittelman - Saitama

Zach Aguilar - Genos

Greg Chun - Garou

Jason Marnocha - Orochi

What Will Happen in One-Punch Man Season 3?

One-Punch Man

One-Punch Man Season 2 mainly revolved around the emergence of Garou the Hero Hunter and the arrival of the Monster Association.

At the end of Season 2, Garou was beaten by old man Bang before being snatched away by the Phoenix Man to Monster Association HQ. A dragon-class monster centipede was then defeated by Saitama.

Based on Season 2's ending, One-Punch Man Season 3 is expected to start its adaption from Volume 17, Chapter 86.

Given that Garou has been taken to Monster Association HQ, it's possible that the villain will be invited to the group. Moreover, much-awaited clashes between the Heroes of S-Class and the high-ranking members of the Monster Association might be in the cards.

Orochi, the Monster King, is also expected to be Season 3's big bad.

Some have speculated that Saitama will only have a supporting role in the third season, considering that the only reason he jumped into battle is because Monster's HQ is right under his house.

That said, the Heroes of S-Class and the Monster Association will take the spotlight in Season 3.

One-Punch Man is streaming on Hulu.