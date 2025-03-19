One Piece Netflix: Sanji Actor Taz Skylar Says Season 2 Will Be Bigger & Better

Taz Skylar brought to life the iconic chef of the Straw Hat Crew, Sanji, in Netflix's acclaimed adaptation of the long-running One Piece anime and he will be back to do the same in Netflix's long-awaited Season 2. Luckily for One Piece fans, it seems like Season 2 will be worth the wait, as Skylar promises the next season will do things never done on TV before!

The second batch of episodes was originally rumored to be arriving later this year, but, sadly recent updates seem to suggest that may no longer be the case. So, fans will have to wait to find out what is in store for this next chapter of the One Piece story.

Sanji Actor Taz Skylar Raises The Expectations For Netflix's One Piece Season 2

Netflix

Fans can expect a bigger and better One Piece Season 2 when it eventually comes to Netflix.

Sanji actor Taz Skylar teased as such in a recent interview with Numero Netherlands, revealing how the upcoming second season will outdo the first.

When asked about Season 2, Skylar posited, "This season is wild," calling the scale "immense" with "enormous" sets and "exponentialized" action when compared to Season 1:

"I obviously can’t say much, but what I can say is that this season is wild. The whole production is really attempting to do something that I don’t think has ever been done on TV before. The scale is immense. The sets are enormous, the action exponentialized, and all of us in the cast are somehow even closer than I think we’ve ever been."

This is the first sort of indication fans have gotten about how Season 2 will differ from the first, and it makes logical sense for things to only get bigger.

Season 1 was an incredible success for Netflix, meeting a "very high bar" according to Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters (via Deadline). That likely means Season 2 was granted an even bigger budget, allowing for his bigger and better branding.

Fans recently got a glimpse of what this could potentially mean with one of the first publicly released set photos from One Piece Season 2, revealing a massive seaside cityscape—and some exciting anime-accurate outfits for its main characters.

What To Expect From One Piece Season 2?

Toei Animation

It makes sense that One Piece will be getting bigger in scale for Season 2, given where its source material goes after the events covered in the first season.

Season 1 covered the first five arcs of the anime story (Romance Dawn, Orange Town, Syrup Village, Baratie, and Arlong Park). While these all have these big moments, they are nothing in comparison to where the story goes beyond that.

Season 2 is expected to cover major arcs from the anime including, the Loguetown

Arc, Alabasta Arc, Drum Island Arc, and more (read about all the arcs One Piece Season 2 will likely cover here).

All of these expanded the world of One Piece even further, with bigger and zanier characters, locales, and storylines playing out for audiences to enjoy.

Jump Comics

Fans have gotten a peek at this with one of the few set photos from the second season. In the now-deleted image (via MovieWeb), audiences were given a glimpse of the massive Mr. 3's Candle Set that plays a key role in the Little Garden Arc—one of the storylines Season 2 is expected to follow.

This massive mountain made of wax looks to be bigger and of a scale simply unseen in Season 1, hinting at this "enormous" feeling of the second season that Taz Skylar was been touting.

With crazy places like the Reverse Mountain and the massive Baroque Works headquarters likely to also appear, that starts to give an indication of the scale the series is working with in its second season.

Sadly, fans will likely have to wait until at least 2026 until they get to hop back aboard the Going Merry, as a release is not expected until then.

One Piece Season 2 has no publicly listed release date.