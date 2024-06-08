On My Block Season 5: Will It Ever Release?

Netflix teen-comedy drama On My Block debuted Season 4 almost three years ago, but fans are still holding out hope for Season 5 to release.

On My Block released four seasons on Netflix from 2018 to 2021, diving into the tale of four teens in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Freeridge.

Will On My Block Season 5 Happen on Netflix?

Netflix

Via Variety, Netflix renewed On My Block for Season 4 in January 2021 before it would later premiere in October the same year. At the time, the streamer billed the fourth season as the final outing for the Freeridge gang.

Once, Netflix planned to expand the On My Block universe with Freeridge, a spin-off series set in the same Los Angeles neighborhood. However, after premiering its first and only season in February 2023, the spin-off was canceled by Netflix in April (via Variety), seemingly ending the franchise.

As On My Block had touted Season 4 from the beginning as the last outing and it did not mark a surprise cancellation, the chances of a revival appear slim. These are only further lowered after Netflix put an end to Freeridge, making it unlikely the streamer would be interested in any further dives into this universe.

Jamal actor Brett Gray shared a video on TikTok from his character's bedroom set in early 2024, sparking theories of a Season 5 comeback. However, the star stated in the caption that "this was Jamal’s room Season 4," indicating this was simply a video from On My Block's final round of filming and not a return to set.

There were once rumors circling on Reddit claiming On My Block is returning for Season 5, however, nothing has been said by any reliable sources and there is no evidence to suggest Netflix is bringing the series back

On My Block is streaming now on Netflix.