Obi-Wan Kenobi Designer Reveals the Reva Easter Egg We All Missed (Photos)

A new Easter egg about Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Reva was just revealed, and many fans likely missed it.

Inquisitor Reva was first introduced in the 2022 Disney+ series, bringing a tragic backstory with her. The former Jedi youngling survived the slaughter of all her friends—going on to become one of Darth Vader’s subjects in a bid to one day get close enough to kill him.

While she failed at doing that, she did miraculously make it out of Season 1 alive and well.

Her conflicted nature is part of what made the villain so compelling, and it’s a quality the costume designer even integrated into her outfit.

Reva's Costume Easter Egg in Obi-Wan Kenobi

In a new interview with Variety, Obi-Wan Kenobi costume designer Suttirat Larlab revealed a new Easter egg hidden in the costume of Moses Ingram's Reva.

The designer shared how they added a detail to Reva's costume that served as "a reference to her divided but sharpened heart:"

“There’s a detail on her leather cuirass which is subtle. [Assistant costume designer] Stacia Lang took a series of sketch lines that I kept drawing over and over down the center front of the armor and developed it into a low and long and sharp ‘fin’ that looked like a front-facing external spine. Moses latched on to that detail as a reference to her divided but sharpened heart."

Lucasfilm

Larlab continued, calling attention to how they also "had the imperial symbol bonded onto the reverse of her split cape:"

"We also had the imperial symbol bonded onto the reverse of her split cape, tone on tone, which I also saw as another way to express her conflicted allegiance.”

Lucasfilm

When Will Reva Show Up Again in Star Wars?

The newly revealed details are undoubtedly fun but also admittedly hard to notice in the first place. At the very least, it shows that there was plenty of care put into the character, even if the show didn’t land perfectly for audiences and critics.

Sadly, as it stands now, there’s no word on when Moses Ingram might return to portray Reva.

The most obvious possibility would be for a second season of Obi-Wan, but currently, the odds of that happening don’t seem very high. A recent update from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed a continuation is “not in active development” right now after it was initially planned as a limited series.

Perhaps Reva could pop up at some point in The Mandalorian’s timeline. If that happens, she’ll no doubt be a completely changed character.

It’s strange to think there’s an alternate version of Obi-Wan Kenobi where Reva never made it out alive.

Thankfully, she did—now she just needs to show up again.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.