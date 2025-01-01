Where Was Nosferatu 2024 Filmed? Stunning Movie Locations Revealed

Robert Eggers' new gothic horror, Nosferatu, which features one of the biggest casts of 2024, was filmed in several locations including real-life castles in the Czech Republic and Romania.

Nosferatu's Main Filming Locations

Corvin Castle, Hunedoara, Romania

The exterior shots of Bill Skarsgard's Count Orlok's castle in Nosferatu were entirely practical because they were filmed at a real castle in Hunedoara, Romania.

Corvin Castle, as it is formally referred to, began construction in 1446 and is one of the largest castles in Europe. So, its crumbling exterior and gothic design made it the perfect vampire castle for Nosferatu.

Pernštejn Castle, Czech Republic

Eggers and the rest of the Nosferatu team filmed in a different location for some other outside scenes in the film.

For example, while the exterior of Count Orlok's castle was filmed in Romania, the courtyard shots that were inside the castle walls were filmed at Pernštejn Castle in the Czech Republic.

Interestingly enough, Pernštejn Castle was also used for Count Orlok's castle in the original Nosferatu film that came out in 1922.

Pernštejn Castle is older than Corvin Castle. There is no confirmed date when it was built, but records and historians believe that it was erected sometime in the 1270s-1280s.

Barrandov Studios, Prague

A large portion of Nosferatu takes place in Wisborg, Germany, which is a fictional town.

In order to make the town exactly how Eggers wanted it, the crew built sets in Barrandov Studios in Prague. They constructed five full streets, taking inspiration from real places around Germany and Romania.

Barrandov Studios has been the home of many major productions such as Casino Royale, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and The Bourne Identity.

Invalidovna Complex, Prague

Another location where multiple scenes were filmed for Nosferatu is the Invalidovna Complex in Prague. This complex was built in the 1730s as dormitories for war veterans.

It is unclear exactly which scenes from Nosferatu were filmed at the Invalidovna Complex, but it is known that the location was used multiple times and even featured extras at one point.

Nosferatu is playing in theaters worldwide.

