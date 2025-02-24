Nobody Wants This Season 2 Gets the Release Update We've Been Hoping For (Exclusive)

Speaking with The Direct, Nobody Wants This star Jackie Tohn updated fans on when to ideally expect Season 2's release.

Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This released on Netflix last summer and was met with generally positive reviews. It was nominated for three Emmy awards, and Brody took home the Critics Choice award for best actor in a comedy series.

A second season was announced last October, with an expected release this year.

In an interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim at MultiCon, a February 22 event benefitting recovery efforts from the Los Angeles fires, Jackie Tohn (Esther Roklov) shared that the targeted release window for Nobody Wants This Season 2 is Fall of 2025.

Tohn confirmed that filming on the second season of Nobody Wants This starts on Monday, Feb. 24 — this is slightly earlier than a previously reported March 3 start date.

Tohn explained that Season 1 filmed early last year, before releasing in the fall, and that she "think[s] that's the plan again" for Season 2. She added that she does not mean to be "putting something out there that's wrong," clarifying that the Fall 2025 target is nothing official yet:

"I think the schedule for the show... I don't know this, so I hope I'm not putting something out there that's wrong. But last year, we shot at this exact time in 2024. We shot, like, February, March, April, May, and then we aired in the fall. I think that's the plan again."

She then re-emphasized that this plan could change, reminding fans that it is important to take this as a prediction and not an official confirmation.

Jackie Tohn on LA Fire Recovery Efforts

With the focus of the MultiCon event being to benefit recovery from the Los Angeles fires, Tohn also shared her perspective on the tragedy and the community's response to it.

She shared that to her, LA is home to "more amazing, creative, interesting people" than anywhere else, which is part of why the city is "resilient:"

"There are more amazing, creative, interesting people in Los Angeles — and I used to tour — than anywhere, I find. ... That's why it's resilient. I think... You want to fight for what's yours, and LA feels like it's ours."

As LA works to recover from last month's devastating fires, she emphasized the importance of "mak[ing] sure [LA's] communities are OK," especially amid additional chaos in the world right now:

"And all the craziness that's been going on lately, we need to make sure [LA]'s OK. We need to make sure our communities are OK. We need to make sure Altadena and the Palisades are OK. And so, that's what we're doing."

Season 1 of Nobody Wants This is available to stream on Netflix.