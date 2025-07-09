GLOW Season 4 Story Plans Revealed (Exclusive)

GLOW actress Jackie Tohn recently revealed what the storyline for GLOW Season 4 would have been if Netflix hadn't canceled the installment and series. After running for three seasons between 2017 and 2019, GLOW was officially renewed by Netflix for a fourth season. However, in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix decided to cancel both Season 4 and the series as a whole, despite its popularity (as was the case with many shows during the pandemic).

In an exclusive interview with The Direct while promoting the film The Floaters, actress and GLOW star Jackie Tohn talked about what would have happened in GLOW Season 4, specifically in the episodes of Season 4 that the cast and crew shot before it was put on the chopping block.

Tohn revealed that the original plans for Season 4 included "a big rift between the girls" that caused "a big separation in the group." The actress also talked about how she would return for a Season 4 or a feature film set within the franchise to give it a proper ending, saying that her co-stars, such as Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, are all "ready."

GLOW Season 3 ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, as some of the wrestling girls went their separate ways. However, it teased what would have come in Season 4, like Bash and Debbie's TV Network that she acquired with his money, Sam going back to Los Angeles, and Carmen leaving with her brother. GLOW is streaming on Netflix.

GLOW Star Reveals What Would Have Happened in Season 4

"I'm Assuming, At the End, They Would Have Gotten Back Together..."

The Direct: "Obviously, we all know what happened with Season 4 [of GLOW], but I wanted to ask you, what would have happened in Season 4 with Melanie? What did you film that we're never gonna see? And what was that journey?"

Jackie Tohn: "I guess I'm allowed to say at this point. I don't really know how the season ended. They didn't give us scripts through 10, so we only shot the first two. So I only know the first two, but I know there was like a big rift between the girls. And half of the girls went on to this bikini wrestling thing, and half of the girls were still doing the GLOW thing. And there was like a big separation in the group of GLOW girls, and then I'm assuming at the end, they would have gotten back together, and it would have been some big hunky dory thing. But I like to call what happened to GLOW a reverse renewal. People are like, you guys got canceled. And I'm so defensive of it, because we got picked up. We were two episodes in, and then COVID hit, and then we never came back. So I'm like, I guess we did technically get canceled, but it's like, they kept our sets built for a year. They just kept being like, 'Soon! Maybe!' And then, up until like a week ago, people were like, 'A Season 4? A movie?' I'm like, 'Guys, I wish. Old ass wrestlers at this point.' But we're ready. We'll come back."

The Direct: "A revival could happen at any moment."

Jackie Tohn: "We're here for it. I hear [Alison Brie], Betty [Gilpin] and Mark [Maron] have all said in interviews they would [return]. We would all do it."

