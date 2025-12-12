Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor Officially Makes His DC Video Game Debut

Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor is entering the gaming scene, just months after his first DCU appearances in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. DC Studios made waves this summer with Superman, the first true blockbuster in James Gunn's DCU, and Hoult's Lex Luthor instantly proved to be a beloved take on the billionaire supervillain. While fans already saw him again briefly in HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2, his true return will come in July 2027 as the co-star of Man of Tomorrow, where he will team up with Superman against Brainiac.

Many will be shocked to hear that, over eight years after its release alongside its AAA console/PC counterpart, Injustice 2 Mobile is still receiving updates. The team behind the fighter's mobile port confirmed on X that, as "a new threat rises from the DC Universe," Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor from Superman is coming to the game on Monday, December 15.

This Legendary Lex Luthor will be available from Monday, December 15, to Tuesday, December 23, as a free unlock, just for logging into Injustice 2 Mobile.

The official DC Games site described how this "cutting-edge tech and loyal Raptors help him stay three steps ahead of the fight." His moveset will allow him to summon his high-tech Raptors into the battle, as he uniquely doesn't spend Power to use his Special abilities, but rather Funds, an exclusive resource to him.

But Hoult's super-genius wasn't the first DCU crossover in Injustice 2 Mobile, as David Corenswet's Superman also arrived in July to celebrate this summer blockbuster. He's even joined by his trusty canine sidekick, Krypto, who is exclusively attached to the DCU variant of the Man of Steel.

While there was no major tie-in for Peacemaker Season 2 (in which Lex Luthor had a surprising role), John Cena's Christopher Smith was already added to Injustice 2 Mobile in February 2024.

His Injustice 2 arrival as a playable hero coincided with his debut as a guest character in another NetherRealm Studios title, Mortal Kombat 1. He comes equipped with a variety of movies, including the ability to summon Eagley.

James Gunn previously confirmed that the DCU will eventually expand into canon video games, but any projects currently in development remain a closely guarded secret as DC Studios looks to be focused on movies and TV shows for now.

What Comes Next for Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor?

As DCU enthusiasts discovered in Peacemaker Season 2, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor is gearing up for a significant role in the franchise's larger storyline. The billionaire genius already formed a terrifying partnership with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. from behind bars, helping him create the metahuman prison Salvation.

That partnership may be the deciding factor in Luthor's release when Man of Tomorrow rolls around, as Flag Sr. and the U.S. Government employ his genius when Brainiac (casting for whom is now underway) threatens the world.

Of course, it won't just be Luthor's genius needed in Man of Tomorrow, as he will officially wear his iconic green and purple Warsuit in the 2027 blockbuster. That will undoubtedly help him physically keep up with Superman as they fight together in the battle for Earth, but it's easy to see them coming to blows along the way.