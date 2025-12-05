Superman 2 Villain: These 3 Actors Are Reportedly Being Eyed For Man of Tomorrow’s Brainiac

A new report posed three actors seemingly being eyed to play Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow's central villain, Brainiac. After the success of this summer's Superman, director and DC Studios head James Gunn will return with another high-flying adventure centered on the Man of Steel in July 2027. Instead of taking on the terrifying supergenius Lex Luthor as he did in the first film, Man of Tomorrow will see DC Comics' Boy in Blue come to blows with the alien Brainiac.

Brainiac's involvement in the DCU sequel has been long reported, with dozens of hints pointing toward the civilization-collecting big bad being a part of the movie. His role in Superman 2 has been all but confirmed, with the most recent reports suggesting that the character is indeed in the movie, and casting is actively underway.

With Brainiac casting seemingly happening for Man of Tomorrow, fans have been treated to the first reported list of names in consideration for the DC villain role. According to Nexus Point News, three actors are currently in the running for the characters.

DC Comics

The outlet made it clear that these were simply three names its sources had mentioned in connection to the movie, and there are likley dozens of other people in contention for the role. However, it does paint a picture of where James Gunn and the DC Studios brain trust are going with their take on Brainiac.

First introduced in 1958's Action Comics #242, Brainiac is often depicted as one of Superman's most formidable foes, appearing in various high-profile comic stories over the years. A super-intelligent techno-organism from the planet Colu, Brainiac travels the universe seeking to acquire all knowledge. As part of this venture, he is known for shrinking down the civilizations he encounters and taking them as personal trophies.

No official Brainiac casting information has been made public yet for Superman 2, but there have been rumors that DC is looking for someone with a "strong build and stature." Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow is set to release in theaters on July 9, 2027.

The 3 Actors DC Is Eyeing To Play Brainiac

Claes Bang

Netflix

Of the three names reportedly attached to Superman 2's take on Brainiac, Danish actor Claes Bang may be the one the least number of American audiences are familiar with. Born in Denmark, Bang is an award-winning star of the stage and screen, best known to Western audiences for his roles in 2017's The Square and 2022's The Northman.

Bang can next be seen in The Wrecking Crew, alongside former DC star Jason Momoa, in which he will play the movie's central big bad, taking on Momoa and his co-lead, Dave Bautista.

Matt Smith

Sony Pictures

Matt Smith has been a name floated by fans as a potential Brainiac since the first hints of the character's arrival in the DCU. Fans will recognize Smith for his work as the 11th Doctor in the BBC's beloved Doctor Who series, as well as playing another comic book villain, the fang-bearing Hunger, in Morbius.

Smith is also set to bring to life another big bad in the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, where he will reportedly be teamed up with Mia Goth's mystery character in tracking down a potentially Force-sensitive boy.

Sam Rockwell

Marvel Studios

The last name mentioned on Nexus Point News' list of potential Brainiac actors was the acclaimed Sam Rockwell. Rockwell is not unfamiliar with playing a comic book villain, having brought to life the maniacal supergenius Justin Hammer in Marvel Studios' Iron Man 2 over a decade ago.

The Academy Award-winning actor most recently popped up in a brief cameo in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3, for which he earned his second-ever Emmy nomination. With no word on whether Rockwell will ever return to his MCU role, Brainiac could be the perfect opportunity to scoop up the beloved actor and add some star power to James Gunn's new DCU.