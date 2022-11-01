Netflix’s Red Notice 2 Gets Promising Start Date: When Will It Release?

Netflix's Red Notice 2 received a promising filming update that could give fans an idea of when to expect the upcoming sequel starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

While it earned mixed reviews, it still didn't stop the first Red Notice movie from having a successful premiere, earning the title of the fifth most streamed movie of 2021. On top of its all-star trio, the film also received Netflix's record for the most-watched project ever on its opening day.

As a result of Red Notice's incredible run, two sequels were given the green light, with producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia pointing out to Collider that the plan is to film them back-to-back.

Now, an important update has been revealed that could please Red Notice fans.

Red Notice 2 & 3 to Begin Filming Soon

A listing from Production List revealed that filming for Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3 will start shooting back-to-back on January 2, 2023.

It seems that Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot's schedules have opened up, thus resulting in this January start date. Given the trio's busy schedule, it looks like the back-to-back filming approach is quite necessary in order to finish the two confirmed sequels.

Based on this report, it looks like Red Notice 2 is potentially eyeing a Summer 2024 release date.

Back-to-back shoots, as pointed out by Deadline, essentially mean that the studio has strong confidence in the IP and its creatives. In the past, consecutive shoots have been done on films like James Cameron's Avatar sequels, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, The Hunger Games, and Pirates of the Caribbean 2 and 3.

Why Red Notice 2 Makes Sense to Premiere in Summer 2024

The first Red Notice started filming in early January 2020, a time when the global pandemic had yet to truly make its mark on the world. After being delayed, production resumed on September 2020, finishing filming in November 2020.

Given the length of the production of shooting back-to-back and the fact that it's a globe-trotting adventure, it's possible that filming for Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3 could last for most of 2023. That said, releasing the sequel in Summer 2024 (if post-production permits) would be an ideal move for Netflix, considering that it's the usual spot for big-budget movies for the streamer.

This year, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling's The Gray Man premiered on Netflix in July 2022, followed by strong entries like Purple Hearts and Jamie Foxx's Dayshift.

If Red Notice 2 doesn't get to be released in Summer 2024, another plausible move is to release it around November, which is the same month when the first movie premiered in 2021.

Red Notice is currently available to stream on Netflix.