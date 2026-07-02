Another Netflix Daredevil Actor Teases Their MCU Return For Born Again Season 3

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 could include yet another returning star from Netflix's Daredevil series. Marvel Television spent the last few years reviving the story from Netflix's Defenders Saga within the MCU through projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye, Echo, Daredevil: Born Again, and more.

Daredevil star Amy Rutberg teased a potential return to her role as Marci Stahl in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. In her Instagram Stories, Rutberg shared an old photo from the set of the original Daredevil show on Netflix, showing her and Karen Page star Deborah Ann Woll kissing Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson) on the cheeks. This Story has since been deleted.

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While the picture is a behind-the-scenes look from one of Daredevil's three seasons on Netflix, this could indicate that Rutberg at least has her role as Marci Stahl on the mind, potentially in anticipation of Born Again's next season. It would be her first time appearing in the MCU since the Daredevil Season 3 finale in 2018. In total, she appeared in 11 episodes during the show's three seasons.

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Rutberg would join a few other major Netflix stars returning for Born Again. Notably, Mike Colter will be back in play as Luke Cage after his cameo at the end of the Season 2 finale, and Finn Jones is reprising his role as Danny Rand/Iron Fist.

Additionally, Elodie Yung was seen filming new material for Season 3 in her return to the MCU as Elektra Natchios. After starring in Season 2 of Daredevil, she was revived and turned into a weapon for the Hand in The Defenders. She was thought to have died in the Midland Circle explosion, and it is still unclear how her reappearance will be explained upon her return in Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Krysten Ritter, and Vincent D'Onofrio. Season 3 will pick up after Fisk's removal from the office of mayor and pit Matt against a new round of scary villains. Season 3 is filming and is expected to debut on Disney+ in March 2027.

How Marci Could Fit Into Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

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In Daredevil, Marci worked as a lawyer at multiple major firms, starting at Landman and Zack (where Matt and Foggy interned) before moving to Hogarth, Chao, and Benowitz. She initially served as a professional foe to Matt and Foggy before risking her career to secretly give Foggy incriminating files on Wilson Fisk, and she left her firm before the company faced federal indictments.

She later became a legal confidante for Foggy, working as his campaign manager and advisor when he ran for the District Attorney position in New York. While her assistance came in the legal setting, she became a key ally for Foggy in his work.

Foggy's tragic death in Daredevil: Born Again's first episode is sure to impact Marci greatly upon her return, should it happen, considering the two were close over the years. She could be either a colleague of Kirsten McDuffie at her law firm or an ally of Matt, and many would be eager to see her reaction to Foggy's death