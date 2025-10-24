Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story Star Brock Powell spoke with The Direct to reflect on bringing Leatherface to life in the series, address his willingness to be involved in a future Texas Chainsaw Massacre project, and reveal his honest reaction to the criticisms the show has received since its premiere. Although Monster: The Ed Gein Story mainly focused on Charlie Hunnam's titular serial killer, the show also provided more insight into the different fictional stories that became possible due to Gein's murder spree in the 1950s, and one of them is 1974's Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Gein's gruesome acts inspired the iconic chainsaw-wielding horror villain known as Leatherface (aka Gunnar Hansen in the films), and Monster: The Ed Gein Story spent time showing a meta-commentary on the creation of this movie, showcasing director Tobe Hooper's obsession with Gein.

The Direct spoke with veteran voice actor Brock Powell, who portrayed the on-screen version of Leatherface in Monster: The Ed Gein Story, about his role in the series and the pushback the show has been receiving due to sensationalizing a serial killer like Gein.

Powell candidly addressed the show's criticism, emphasizing that Monster: The Ed Gein Story carries a deeper purpose, centered on "what happens when audiences view traumatic images, and how traumatic images can impact us and affect us and become sort of an obsession."

The actor explained, "I think the show volunteers in uncertainty. Ian [Brennan] wrote a script and a story that really puts it back in the audience, going, ‘What happens when we view these things?’ It's just something to consider, and these things wouldn't be made if there weren't an audience for them."

Meanwhile, in September 2025, Deadline reported that A24 is reportedly acquiring the film and TV rights for Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The Direct asked Powell, who was the most recent one to play Leatherface, about his interest in possibly returning to play a part in future installments of the franchise under the A24 banner, and he didn't hesitate to say yes, noting that "he would absolutely pick up that phone call" if they end up contacting him.

The full interview of The Direct's Aeron Eclarinal with Leatherface actor Brock Powell can be seen below.

Brock Powell Reveals Playing Leatherface for the Third Time, the Audition Process, & More

"I'm a big, big horror fan..."

The Direct: I binged The Monster: Ed Gein story for hours during my first watch, and I must say, Brock, that your Leatherface is one of the standout moments in the series. Can you paint a picture of what the audition process was like and how you first learned that you were playing the character?

Brock Powell: "Absolutely, I’m a big, big horror fan, so obviously, I was familiar with Leatherface. The audition that came to me through my on-camera agent was, I believe, for Gunner Hansen, and you can actually watch the audition scene because it's in the show. It's in Episode 4 in the trailer, when Tobe Hooper is applying the makeup to the mask. That was my audition scene, sitting there with the mask on, having to practice emoting while someone talks about all the phases of the personality of Ed Gein, and tying that into the character. So that was actually the audition."

"It's funny how the character keeps coming back in orbit, and especially in my orbit..."

The Direct: You mentioned in a previous interview that this is your third time playing Leatherface. How different is this experience in the Netflix series from your previous portrayals of the character?

Brock Powell: Yeah, wow. You did your research. I love it. The Direct: Thank you! How different was this experience? Brock Powell: “Oh, very, very different. So the three times I played Leatherface, this would be the third one. The first time I played Leatherface was actually in the theme park at Universal Studios. Oh, well, over a decade ago, and so that was sort of the first time I'd worn the apron, got into the character, and was doing the vocalization. And, you know, if you're a fan of Halloween Haunts, and out here in Southern California, it has become a really big thing. And over the years, I've had a chance to work and be a part of a lot of them, although now I mostly lend my voice or my image. But yeah, the first time I played Leatherface was at Halloween Horror Nights for a Texas Chainsaw Maze. The second time was for my friend [Zoran Gvojic’s] music video that he directed, called Social Mediasochist Part 2: On and On, which was a big viral hit in the horror community, and that was, you know, in tandem with some of his friends at Dead Meat, which was really cool. And then, obviously, this, and then, I don't know if I've shared, but I was in consideration for the Texas Chainsaw game, but it ended up not going my way. It went to a very talented voice actor named Lex Lang, who was doing the Leatherface there. But it's funny how the character keeps coming back in orbit, and especially in my orbit. And so I like to think this is the third time I've played Leatherface, but not the last time I'll play Leatherface, because it just seems to keep coming around.”

Brock Powell on Potentially Returning as Leatherface in Future Projects

"I would absolutely pick up that phone call..."

The Direct: You mentioned that the character keeps coming back on your orbit. I also read reports about A24 potentially acquiring the film and TV rights for Texas Chainsaw Massacre. If given the chance, are you interested in being part of that?

Brock Powell: "Absolutely, yeah. There was a lot of speculation, and there were a lot of names in the running [like] Oz Perkins. Deadline mentioned that Glen Powell might have a TV show, or there might be a TV version. Any day, anytime, any chance to play this character again. Absolutely. A24, especially my partner, Cameron, actually, since we've been together, has become a really big fan of horror. It was a genre that, as an actor and an audience member, she was not particularly interested in. And then over the years, actually, especially the A24 movies, really helped her kind of appreciate, and now she's a big fan. So if A24 is doing Texas Chainsaw [and they] came calling for anything. I would absolutely pick up that phone call."

Brock Powell Explains Leatherface's Terrifying Mask & 'Graceful' Chainsaw Dance

"Obviously, a lot of Leatherface is nonverbal, so it comes down to the physicality..."

The Direct: Leatherface has an iconic and terrifying mask. Can you tell us what it was like bringing this character to life while wearing it?

Brock Powell: “Absolutely, the mask was, as I've talked before, created by Noah Rivers, who's an incredible artist and craftsperson. Once the mask is on, the character, really, I think, takes over. Obviously, a lot of Leatherface is nonverbal, so it comes down to the physicality. And the mask forces you to, sort of, have a skewed view of the world physically, because the mask is supposed to represent a person's face that might be smaller than Leatherface's head. So it doesn't fit totally right. It's sort of skewed a little bit, so your vision's impaired. And then also, there's a little bit of an eyelid coming up. When you do have the vision, it's kind of obscured a little bit, um, because there are little parts, and there are little bits of metal over the mouth, and so it was as comfortable to wear as it could be. But it was not designed to be comfortable. It was designed to definitely impair your vision a little bit. And I definitely had no side peripherals in it. But when that mask was on, and the prosthetic teeth as well that AFX designed obviously really helped, because it kind of required you to sort of keep your mouth open, and kind of adds to that, sort of like, you know, somebody's like, really hungry and like, salivating all the time, and I was drooling a ton because I had to leave my mouth slightly open so the teeth would be able to be seen. So a lot of the performance was, yeah, kind of like that under the mask. And, you know, you think of like a dog baring his teeth, or like those animalistic qualities, and so the mask would really bring those primal parts out."

"The chainsaw dance is almost like this: just like a tantrum. It's graceful but kinetic, angry, and vicious..."

The Direct: I want to talk about the chainsaw dance. For me, that was beautiful yet terrifying. It was incredible to watch. Can you tell us more about that?

Brock Powell: “Yeah, it was in the middle of our first day of shooting. We had to wait for the actual sunset that was out at the Disney ranch in Santa Clarita, where we shot a lot of the exterior stuff. And it was particularly a big moment. I mean, that was sort of one-to-one. We were trying to capture exactly what they were doing and exactly how Gunnar was moving the chainsaw. And there are a lot of apocryphal stories. I've read about the tensions on set, but at that particular moment, in all the accounts I've read, the original actor was at his peak of frustration with director Tobe. So you kind of see a little bit of that. The chainsaw dance is almost like this: just like a tantrum. It's graceful but kinetic, angry, and vicious. We only did it twice. I mean, I think we only did it a couple of times. What was cool was that it would then inform what Charlie [Hunnam] would do, and Charlie's chainsaw dance when those moments would come in. And it was really amazing to feel like we were sort of collaborating; you know, we were direct mirrors of each other. It was amazing, very, very fun to do."

The Direct: Was that a real chainsaw?

Brock Powell: "So, yeah. Cameron Lowande, our production designer who did all the Property Master, I should say. Cameron created two versions of the chainsaw. One was a rubber mold indistinguishable from the real chainsaw without the parts in it. I could not tell you, because they are so indistinguishable. I can't recall on the day which one I was using. Usually, when I was running for safety, it would be the rubber one. However, on the last day, when we filmed Episode 8, running through the cemetery, I really wanted to use the real chainsaw, just to run and feel that and have that. And then Cameron was like, especially because it was so dark, he was like, ‘Hey, you're gonna kill yourself. Don't do this. Use this one. We have this one for a reason.’ And so I'm really glad he talked me into it, because it was very dark. And again, you know, safety is paramount. And as much as you want to throw yourself into this like we had an incredible stunt team who was working with me to make sure that whenever I was lunging at someone or attacking someone, it was all… especially because the peripherals of the mask could create a situation where, you know, my depth perception was definitely off a little bit. So everyone was on that set, ensuring everything was looking right, but everyone was feeling safe. And so that was really, that was really tantamount."

Brock Powell on Criticisms Surrounding 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story'

Netflix

"I think the biggest message of the show is what happens when audiences view traumatic images..."

The Direct: I saw that there are some fans criticizing The Monster: Ed Gein Story because some have pointed out that it sensationalized Gein’s crimes. What are your thoughts about the criticisms that the show received?

Brock Powell: "I would just point to the show. I would say Season 3 really makes a point to put the onus on the audience. And I mean, as much as every couple of episodes, there's a character saying literally, like Tom Hollander, is Hitchcock. What an incredible performance that was, where he's saying, ‘The monsters are us. We're the monsters.’ And then a couple of episodes later, Ed Gein and Anthony Perkins. And Anthony Perkins is horrified at what he's saying, and Ed Gein looks at him, and Charlie says, ‘You're the one who can't look away.’ And I think as much as the show is about these horrendous crimes and this person who committed these crimes and some of the background, I think the biggest message of the show is what happens when audiences view traumatic images, and how traumatic images can impact us and affect us and become sort of an obsession. And I think, in a world where, you know, True Crime has become its own genre, obviously, the horror community of which I'm a big fan, we have sort of become desensitized. But I think the show volunteers in uncertainty. Ian [Brennan] wrote a script and a story that really puts it back in the audience, going, ‘What happens when we view these things?’ It's just something to consider, and these things wouldn't be made if there weren't an audience for them. And so I think at the end of the day, rather than criticizing the makers of the thing, if one were to have a problem with it, or want to have a conversation, it starts with the audience. From the way I see it, that's sort of the message of the piece."

The Difference Between Playing His Usual Animated Kid Space Roles & Bringing Leatherface to Life

"I take it very seriously, and I also think it's all about paying back to the legacy of the original person..."

The Direct: With most of your roles in the animated kid space, how did you navigate the transition from voicing those kid-friendly characters to bringing Leatherface, a horror icon, to life in the Netflix series?

Brock Powell: "Yeah, I mean, I've been fortunate enough where behind the microphone, I do legacy character work a lot, and for someone who might not know what that means, a legacy character is essentially a character that's been around for a long time. And when these characters go on for many years, it's not uncommon for there to be multiple voices of these characters. And so I've worked with many amazing companies, filling in for celebrities that either can't or are unable to return, or stepping into iconic characters, like I've been the voice of the Kool-Aid Man. I'm currently the voice of Willie the Giant for Disney and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. I voice Santa. When Santa's unavailable, I step in and do Santa's voice for the Mickey Mickey stop motion specials and much of that stuff. So I think each one varies; you want to make sure that you're in service of the character and the legacy of the actor that came before you. That's really important. And that was my focus here with Gunnar and Leatherface, which was the preservation of the version of Leatherface that Gunnar created. Leatherface has obviously gone on to be in a lot of films and a lot of pop culture, but the opportunity to kind of point back to the original actor is something that I thought was particularly important, especially in the conversation right now with digital replicas and AI and all this stuff. And you mentioned the film licensing rights are up. I just don't want it to get lost, especially with all the studio consolidation and things going on in our industry. When we have the opportunity to pay tribute to the original artists who made these characters live and breathe in the first place. And that's behind the camera, in front of the camera, that's, that's the writers, the directors, the actors, Bob Burns, who made the mask. It's a lot of people, and it's a labor of love. So I just felt really fortunate, and I feel very honored anytime I get to bring a character to life that someone else has originated. There's a lot of trust involved. I take it very seriously, and I also think it's all about paying back to the legacy of the original person. So anytime I've talked about the character, especially Leatherface, as far as I'm concerned, I don't want it to be distinguishable from Gunnar's performance. I want it to point back to Gunnar. My hope is that after people watch the series, they go and watch the film, if they hadn't seen it, or are curious more about where this all originated from, if I'm making people go back to the source material, or learn more about Gunnar as a person, I think I've done my job. That was my goal for this one."

Brock Powell on His Favorite Roles, Horror Movies & Dream Characters to Play

"I think it's really exciting that it opens opportunities, because the narrative potential of the medium is kind of limitless..."

The Direct: What about your favorite roles?

Brock Powell: "Do I have favorite roles I've played? Yes, yeah. I mean, gosh, I've been very fortunate. I mean, there's a lot of projects that I'm I'm always excited to participate, you know, in the world of animation and video games. I started as a fan. And so I feel really, really fortunate to be able to work in that space. And I get to work with a lot of the same collaborators over and over again. So some of my favorite folks to work with are Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh over at Phineas and Ferb. I've worked with them and that team for over 10 years on three different shows, a movie. They're just, there's no one like them. I mean, they're such an encouraging, empowering tool. And everyone that works on that show, the writers, again, the voice directors, casting, it's just a fun group. And so right now, people can hear me if they, you know, want to take a break from the scary stuff I do, pop in and out of Phineas and Ferb season five, which is airing right now. Ten episodes are on Disney+, and then it's airing on Disney Channel. Check your local listings for that, and then in the horror space. But something I am really extremely proud of is that I got to work on Predator: Killer of Killers, with 20th Century, which was their Predator animated anthology, and Dan Trachtenberg and the team. It's everything you want out of a sci-fi horror film. It's provocative, it's scary, it's really thoughtful, intertwined. And it was something that people, you know, I love anytime I think animation is medicine and it's healing, and anytime you get to see something that is not strictly in the kids space or a Saturday morning cartoon. I think it's really exciting that it opens opportunities, because the narrative potential of the medium is kind of limitless. I hope more companies come back. I mean, you know, there's all the Texas Chainsaw rights. I'm just putting it out there. If they ever did an animated Texas Chainsaw, I'd be there in a heartbeat. I would be breaking down doors with a literal chainsaw to be in that room. So I think that that's the exciting thing too. Is, you know, the industry that we work in. We're all fans of each other, and so the chance to work on a property or the chance to work on something that you're personally connected to, it's never zero, you know, especially like I've been very lucky to work for the Disney company. I work with Sony Pictures Animation, and I'm such a fan of those teams and what they put out and create. And so, working in collaboration in any aspect is just a blast. It's just an absolute blast."

The Direct: Can I just say that one of my favorite roles of yours in your credits is Mo from Jurassic World Chaos Theory...

Brock Powell: "Oh, wow. Thank you for mentioning Mo. No, I mean, it's funny because, like, I sort of alluded to it, but the last few years, I've had a chance to work more on projects that are things that I'm a personal fan of. And obviously, Jurassic Park is amazing in what they're doing. DreamWorks, the team there, and what they're doing with that animated series are really awesome. I think it stands alone on its own merit, but I love to see it tie back into the films. And it's kind of like, who doesn't like that? I think it preserves that sort of thriller aspect of the original. I love Mo. Mo was a really special character, and the team put a lot of care into crafting that episode. So thank you for bringing Mo up."

The Direct: Do you have any dream roles in the future?

Brock Powell: I would love a shot at Colossus, who is probably one of my favorite X Men. And that could be any version of that, that could be audio, that could be on camera, it could be all the things Colossus would be amazing. Um, you know, I'm really horror-minded right now, and so I'm a fan of Jason. He is one of my favorites. It would be amazing to have an opportunity to play in that sandbox, trying to think of anything else. Obviously, you know, a chance to collaborate with Ryan and Ryan Murphy productions and Ian and Max would be amazing. The team there is so wonderful. Um, gosh. And, you know, really, it just comes down to directors I want to work with. So I don't really have a total narrow vision on like, 'Oh, I want to play this part.' You know, I definitely want to. It would be amazing to work with James Gunn. It would be amazing to work with Robert Eggers, Zach Cregger, or Osgood Perkins. So really, I'm a fan of artisans, and I'm a fan of people that are making strong choices, and I kind of look at myself as sort of like a jazz musician, which is, like every job is a different it's a different beat and a different rhythm, and it's a different opportunity to jam and play with new people. And so I think I'm most, I'm most, I'm most looking forward to that, yeah, and again, obviously, not opposed to doing more scary stuff. And that's something that is just so fun. Horror films and the whole genre are still just booming."

The Direct: What are your top three horror movies?

Brock Powell: Okay, my own personal top three. I'm gonna have to do this, this is Halloween-minded because we're in the season. I might change my answer. If it weren't October, 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch,' I'd say is in the top three. Mike Doherty's 'Trick or Treat' is also in the top three. And I'm going to give a shout-out to the movie 'Cobweb,' which is really good. I really love that film. It's got the DNA of all those other two films, but it's, you know, deals a little bit with, like, parental trauma, and it tries to go a little deeper in that direction, and still be a scary movie on the surface. Yeah. So those are my three answers. There you go."

The Direct: Speaking of Cobweb, we wrote an article about it last month (read more about it here).

Brock Powell: "Oh, really, yeah. Well, you have to send it. You have to send it to me. I feel like that movie doesn't get enough love because it had a really limited, a really limited run. And I think it can't, I want to say it came out around the same time as Skinamarink (2022), and that was when everyone was talking about that film. And I feel like cobweb just sort of, you know, fell through the cobwebs, so to speak. But that movie, if people are looking for something that's just genuinely creepy, and you maybe don't, aren't able to know exactly where the narrative is going. It's fun. Two of my favorite films that came out this year that are horror, obviously 'Sinners.' I mean, I didn't even mention Ryan Coogler, but yeah, it would be a dream to work with him. My God, that movie and 'Weapons.' There was a stint where I was working on a big voiceover job, and I was from home, you know, a couple weeks, couple weeks ago, and I think I watched 'Weapons' seven days in a row, like while I was on hold and in the booth, because it's just it's cathartic. And the way Zach writes those movies where it's really clear he's trying to keep himself guessing, and they take the twists and turns. 'Barbarian' was the same. It's so satisfying, because as a neurodivergent person, we have high ability to predict. Right endings and stories, and so it's one reason I love to rewatch old movies that I know you know, because sometimes that the predictive nature of them can be relaxing and I'm not really having to pay attention. But other times, when it's a film that I really want to get lost in, I needed to keep me guessing, to keep me interested. And I think 'Weapons' does that better than any film I could think of in the last 10 years."

The Direct: What I love about Weapons is the unique storytelling approach with all the different perspectives.

Brock Powell: "I want to amend my answer to your previous question. I would like to be in the Gladys prequel. I would like to work with Amy [Madigan] after she wins her Oscar, because I believe she's gonna win an Oscar, or she should be a contender for it. I would love to be in that film. You know, I only know what's been out in the press, but I know that the prequel is going to be standalone. I would gladly be killed by Gladys."

All eight episodes of Monster: The Ed Gein Story are now streaming on Netflix.