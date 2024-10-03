Monster Summer: Star Julian Lerner Braves Knott's Scary Farm to Promote New Film (Exclusive)

The release of Monster Summer is right around the corner, so the cast of the movie, including Julian Lerner, decided to visit Knott's Scary Farm to celebrate its arrival.

Monster Summer follows Mason Thames' Noah as he teams up with an isolated retired detective (played by Mel Gibson) to help figure out what's happening to kids in the neighborhood.

As it turns out, there's a monster terrorizing the town––and those two might be the only ones who can stop it.

Monster Summer's Julian Lerner Visits Knott's Scary Farm

Monster Summer star Julian Lerner ventured through the terrifying haunted attractions at Knott's Scary Farm to promote his latest spooky adventure.

For those unfamiliar, Knott's Scary Farm is located in Buena Park, California, and is the Halloween seasonal layover for Knott's Berry Farm, which runs from September 19 to November 2.

Lerner plays Eugene, one of Noah's (Mason Thames) core friends who has a quirky obsession with Ronald Regan.

After doing interviews for Monster Summer at the park, the cast stuck around to venture through the many haunted mazes at Knott's Scary Farm.

The Direct is happy to present an exclusive clip that sees Lerner venture through Cinema Slasher, a maze that is an ode to classic horror movies while talking about Monster Summer.

The full clip can be seen below:

Be sure to check out the cast talking with The Direct about their latest film!

Monster Summer lands in theaters on October 4.