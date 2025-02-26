Following the success of Monster's recent season fans are eagerly awaiting the next season of the Netflix series which is currently in production.

The true crime anthology comes from 911 creator Ryan Murphy with each season focusing on the life and crimes of "monstrous" figures throughout history.

Season 1 of Monster featured Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Season 2 was about Lyle and Erik Menendez and Season 3 will follow famed serial killer Ed Gein.

When Will Ed Gein's Monster Season 3 Be Released on Netflix?

Charlie Hunnam

Ed Gein's story on Netflix is dubbed Monster: The Original Monster (aka Monster Season 3) and while the series doesn't have an official release date yet, it does have a likely release window.

Based on the release schedules of past seasons of Monster it looks likely that the third season could release by the end of 2025.

Season 1 of Monster, The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, began production in March 2021 and wrapped after six months of filming. It then premiered on Netflix one year later in September 2022.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez story has a much more streamlined production schedule. The series was filmed from March through July 2024 and then premiered on Netflix in September 2024.

Filming for Season 3 of Monster has already begun with Rebel Moon's Charlie Hunnam in the lead playing Ed Gein.

Ryan Murphy revealed to Collider that filming on The Original Monster was aiming to begin by October 31, 2024.

If the same pattern holds for Season 3 of Monster, this means the series will likely wrap around April or May. It could then be expected to be released as soon as the Summer or Fall of 2025, assuming it follows the same schedule as the most recent season.

Monster: The Original Monster hasn't been included in Netflix's list of major returning shows for 2025, but that doesn't mean it won't still be turned around for a quick release later in the year.

Given that Monster is both a ratings driver and award winner for Netflix, it seems likely the streamer would want to release the Ed Gein story sooner rather than later so that it can be eligible for another awards season circuit.

What to Expect From Monster: The Original Monster

As the title suggests, Monster's third season is all about exploring one of history's first monsters, or more specifically, the killer that kickstarted society's interest in serial killers.

Ed Gein, dubbed the Butcher of Plainfield, was a killer who gained notoriety in the 1950s. Gein's crimes were sickening in nature but his rise to fame in the media was the first of its kind at the time in America, hence his story being titled The Original Monster.

Gein's story is often touted as the one that inspired films like Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, and subsequently, the director will also be a character in the third season of Monster, played by Tom Hollander. Laurie Metcalf is also on board the series, playing Gein's mother, Augusta.

The first two seasons of Monster are available to stream on Netflix.