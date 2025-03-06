Here's When Lincoln Lawyer Season 4's Release Is Now Expected

The Lincoln Lawyer received an exciting update from Netflix that sheds some more light on when Season 4 may be released.

The series is based on Michael Connelly's popular crime novels of the same name about lawyer Mickey Haller who runs a legal practice out the back of his Lincoln Navigator.

After an uncertain start, The Lincoln Lawyer eventually found its footing when Netflix picked up the series, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

Netflix

Netflix announced in a Tudum article that filming on The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 had commenced in Los Angeles as of February 18, 2025.

While the article stopped short of confirming a release date for Season 4 of the series a listing on the Writers Guild of America (WGA) website from last year revealed The Lincoln Lawyer would be released in either 2025 or 2026.

A 2025 release window looks more hopeful after considering the production schedule of previous The Lincoln Lawyer seasons.

Season 2 of the series was renewed in June 2022 before filming began a few months later in October. Production lasted five months and then concluded in March. Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer premiered on July 6, 2023, marking a nine-month gap between the start of shooting and release.

Similarly, filming for Season 3 began on January 18, 2024, and wrapped six months later in June. The series' third season then premiered on October 17, around 10 months after the start of filming.

If The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 follows a similar pattern that means it could release 9-10 months after the start of filming, which would place its release window around November or December of 2025.

What To Expect From Lincoln Lawyer Season 4

The Lincoln Lawyer has plenty of questions to answer when it returns for its fourth season - and the death of a major character is one of them.

Netflix confirmed that the fourth season would be based on Connelly's sixth book, The Law of Innocence, which should give some hint as to where things are going.

The Season 3 finale set up the fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer in multiple ways, but the biggest hurdle Mickey will have to face is his arrest. Where the criminal lawyer usually spends his time in court defending others, it seems Season 4 will see him fighting for his own justice.

As co-showrunner Ted Humphrey teased to Tudum, this brings Mickey to his "biggest and most personal challenge" yet:

"In the first episode you’ll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing. This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we’ve yet taken our audience on."

The executive producer added that the first episode of Season 4 will "pick up right where we left off" meaning audiences won't be left hanging by that dramatic finale for too long.

The Lincoln Lawyer is streaming on Netflix.