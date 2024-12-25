Southern Charm star Molly O'Connell sparked fans' curiosity by mentioning her infamous haircut from America's Next Top Model (ANTM).

The reality TV star has been in fans' lives for quite some time. Before appearing on the hit Bravo series, she was a contestant on Season 16 of ANTM in 2010.

Now, she is back on the scene, joining Southern Charm in Season 10 after several years of working as a professional model and fashion personality in the American South.

Fans are confused, as Southern Charm's Molly O'Connell discussed what she deemed a devastating haircut in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In a December conversation with the fan-favorite Bravo host, O'Connell brought up the haircut about her previous reality TV work as a contestant on America's Next Top Model (ANTM).

The reality star appeared on Season 16 of the hit modeling competition series as a runner-up to Pennsylvania native Brittani Kline. However, while some may have forgotten the result of that series, many remember the haircut O'Connell was forced to sport on ANTM.

As part of a final challenge in that season, both models were forced to cut their hair into a short pixie cut, proving they could work with various looks. O'Connell agreed, confident she would win the series and walk away with $100,000.

However, she lost the season, meaning she had changed her hair for nothing and was left with (as she called it) a bad haircut.

Speaking with Andy Cohen on his nightly interview series, the Southern Charm star recounted her ANTM experience, saying, "One thousand percent, I thought I was gonna win," making it all the more devastating when she didn't (via Bravo).

"I was like, 'Oh! I'm gonna get that $100k and I'm gonna buy myself extensions," and then moments later, O'Connell was sent packing with, as she put it, "a Leonardo DiCaprio circa Titanic bowl cut:"

"One thousand percent, I thought I was gonna win. I was like, 'Oh! I'm gonna get that $100k and I'm gonna buy myself extensions ... And then, 45 minutes after they cut my hair off, they were like, 'OK, you go home. You lose.' So I went home with a Leonardo DiCaprio circa Titanic bowl cut. It was fantastic, yes."

Despite this, O'Connell posited at several points over the years that she would "probably do it again" if the opportunity were to arise (via Next Page Podcast):

"Even looking back on it, I'd probably do it again. I would just do it very differently. I would. But if I did it differently, would I have made it so far on the show? Because maybe if I had more of a filter, they would have been like, 'Let's give her a crappy photo this week, send her home.' So it's a double-edged sword there."

Nowadays, ANTM is long gone for O'Connell. She is one of the new cast members putting her stamp on Southern Charm Season 10, and, despite losing the hit competition series, has enjoyed a fruitful career in fashion.

She has had plenty on her hands in her first few episodes on the beloved Bravo series, as Southern Charm mainstay Jarrett "JT" Thomas made his dramatic exit from the show almost immediately after O'Connell arrived on the scene (read more about JT's controversial Southern Charm depature).

Southern Charm continues with new episodes dropping on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.