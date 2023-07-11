Mission Impossible 7 Star Shares NSFW Response About Ethan Hunt's Love Life

One of the stars of Mission Impossible 7 just shared some NSFW details about the love life of Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is now playing in theaters, as the world gets to check back in on Cruise's IMF (Impossible Mission Force) team and the happenings of the series' iconic secret agent.

However, while some of his rival spy franchise faces might be known for their carnal adventures as they globetrot across the world, Cruise's Hunt has largely kept to himself.

Not to say he has not had the opportunity to branch out romantically, playing alongside actresses like Vanessa Kirby and - most recently - Hayley Atwell; however, Ethan has been devoted to only two women across the series, his (now) ex-wife Julia (played by Michelle Monaghan) and Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa.

Getting NFSW About Ethan Hunt's Love Life

Paramount

While speaking at the New York City Mission Impossible 7 premiere, series star Rebecca Ferguson offered an NSFW answer when asked about the love life of Ethan Hunt (the main character of the series played by Tom Cruise).

In an interview with Variety, Ferguson, who plays Ethan's current love interest former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust, commented on the pair's in-universe relationship, remarking "People sit and they watch and go, 'Are they going snog?'" She thinks "Who the fuck cares:"

“I think how I would describe their relationship is that of fierce devotion, love that goes beyond any form of relationship substance because it’s boring, that’s a boring storyline. You know, people sit and they watch and go, 'Are they going snog?' And I think, 'Who the fuck cares?' You know what I mean?"

She added that the two are a "perfect incomplete couple," being "two very similar characters constantly driven to do what is best, getting in the way of each other:"

"We’ve all seen that. This is support. They’re two very similar characters constantly driven to do what is best, getting in the way of each other. They are reliably unreliable, and they just make the most perfect incomplete couple. They are juxtaposition.”

Is Ilsa Ethan Hunt's Perfect Match?

After fans have wondered for years where Ilsa and Ethan stand in the Mission Impossible franchise, it is interesting to hear from someone directly involved in the will-they-won't-they relationship.

After the events of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, it seems that Tom Cruise's franchise figurehead has finally moved one from his wife Julia and is fully ready and open to officially starting a relationship with Ilsa.

Of course, one of the key pillars on which Ethan Hunt is built is the fact that he can never truly love someone as he is too worried they will be brought into the crossfire when secret agent business calls.

But Ferguson's former MI6 agent is kind of the perfect fit for the situation. She has proven she is more than capable in the field, having now helped Ethan on two world-saving adventures (three if one counts Dead Reckoning Part One).

And Ferguson seems to understand that. Yes, it's funny to hear her share her NSFW response when asked about the two, but she gets that Ethan and Ilsa are more than just a flavor of the week James Bond-style couple.

They are just too busy protecting each other and the world at large to do anything about it. Hopefully, one day, when Ethan and Ilsa's government agent days are over (which may not be coming any time soon), the pair can finally settle down and get the happily ever after ending they are searching for.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now.