Meet Mike Wolfe from American Pickers: 4 Things to Know About Him - Wiki Bio Details

Get the scoop on Mike Wolfe of History Channel’s American Pickers fame.

On American Pickers, one man’s trash is truly another man’s treasure. The series sees host Mike Wolfe travels the country, seeking out antiques and other vintage oddities, typically in other peoples’ homes.

American Pickers has long proved popular for the History Channel, despite the departure of Wolfe’s close friend and picking partner Frank Fritz from the series in 2021.

Who Is Mike Wolfe? Biography Details

American Pickers

Mike Wolfe Is Together With Leticia Cline

60-year-old Mike Wolfe (born June 11, 1964) was married to Jodi Faeth for almost nine years before Faeth filed for divorce back in 2020. The reason given for the split was reportedly characterized as irreconcilable differences.

Since early 2021, Wolfe has been dating entrepreneur Leticia Cline, who was previously a model and has worked as a professional motorcycle racer. According to People, Wolfe and Cline have bonded over their shared love of motorbikes.

Mike Pitched American Pickers for Five Years Before It Got Sold

Getting the now-smash-hit American Pickers off the ground was a tough road to hoe for Joliet, Illinois native Mike Wolfe.

As he explained to South Eastern Antiquing and Collectibles Magazine in 2020, his pitch hinged heavily on the videos he began making on his own, as he drove from place to place searching for antiques:

“I pitched the show for five years. Before then, I was always on the road finding great stuff. I shared some of my experiences with my friends, and they said, “You should buy a video camera,” so I did. I put it on the dash and talked into it as I drove around. I made videos and posted them on my website. With those videos, I started pitching the concept, and I finally sold it to the History Channel. It was a five-year process.”

And although American Pickers took five years to get made, History Channel is likely very pleased they picked up the series, as it has been a strong performer for the network since it debuted.

Mike and Frank Fritz Had a Feud, but They Squashed the Beef

Frank Fritz co-starred with Wolfe for the first several years of American Pickers. The two had been longtime pals but went through a falling out a few years ago.

In 2021, Fritz confessed that he had not spoken to Wolfe in two years and that Wolfe had not checked in on Fritz, who was suffering from health issues, in some time. He also felt tired of the idea that he was playing second fiddle to Wolfe on American Pickers.

After more than 20 seasons, Frank Fritz exited American Pickers. The following year, Wolfe released details through an Instagram post of a stroke that Fritz had been through, with Wolfe noting that he “[prayed] more than anything that you make it through this okay.”

It seemed at that point that all was well between the two friends, but sadly, in October, Frank Fritz passed away. Mike Wolfe again took to Instagram to commemorate the life of his co-host and decades-long chum:

"We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place."

Mike Has a Dog Named Francie Joe

A somewhat recent addition to Wolfe’s life is a dog named Francie Joe, who appears to be some kind of collie. Wolfe’s personal Instagram account contains several photos of his canine companion. Many of these posts are dated from this year, possibly indicating that Francie Joe is newly adopted.

How To Follow Mike Online

As a reality TV star, Mike Wolfe has social media presence aplenty. He is on Instagram (@mikewolfeamericanpicker) X (formerly Twitter) (@AmericanPicker), and TikTok (@mikewolfeamericanpicker).

American Pickers airs on History Channel, with the next new episode dropping.on Wednesday, October 16.