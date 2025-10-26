Michael B. Jordan Is Eyeing His Next Franchise After Marvel Run

Former Marvel star Michael B. Jordan has his eyes on his next big-name franchise after a successful MCU run. Over the last handful of years, Jordan's star has shot through the stratosphere, partly thanks to his portrayal of the fan-favorite Marvel villain, Killmonger. The 38-year-old has appeared as the character in both Black Panther films, with no clear indication whether he will return to the role.

According to a new report from Deadline, Michael B. Jordan may have another franchise in mind following his time working under the Marvel banner. According to Deadline's sources, the Black Panther star is being eyed to play iconic TV detective Ricardo Tubbs in Joseph Kosinski's Miami Vice film.

Warner Bros.

The project is reportedly still in its early days, and Jordan would star in the film alongside Elvis actor Austin Butler (per Variety). Nothing official has been put in writing, but it has been said that the new movie from the Top Gun: Maverick and F1 director is looking to shoot sometime in 2026.

Tubb was previously played by Phillip Michael Thomas in the original Miami Vice TV series, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1990. The character would then return in Michael Mann's 2006 first attempt at a film reboot of the franchise, played by Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx that time around.

Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy will write the new Miami Vice movie, which is slated to hit theaters on August 6, 2027. The film will likely follow the plot of the original series, telling the tale of a pair of undercover detectives working to break through the Miami-based drug trade.

Michael B. Jordan's Big Screen Future

Marvel Studios

The new Miami Vice movie would be just the latest project on Michael B. Jordan's busy slate. Coming off the mega-success of this year's Sinners, Jordan already has several big-name titles lined up over the next couple of years.

His next announced movie is the upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, a film which Jordan will direct and star in. The Thomas Crown Affair is also due out in 2027, meaning if he also signs on for Miami Vice, 2027 could turn out to be the year of MBJ.

There have also been rumors of another movie in the Creed franchise, once again starring the Black Panther actor. A Creed 4 has not been officially announced, but the actor has made it clear he will get back to the heavyweight boxing movie series at some point down the line.

Then, there is the Marvel wild card always hanging in the ether. Even though his MCU character was technically killed at the end of the first Black Panther movie, there is always the chance he comes back as Killmonger at some point in the super-powered franchise.

He did make a brief cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, proving he is always on the table for a potential Marvel Studios return, even if his character is dead.

With a third Black Panther movie seemingly in the works, perhaps he will once again return as the Wakandan big bad, maybe in a more involved role than last time.