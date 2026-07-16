The MCU Finally Delivers a Revenge 10 Years In the Making

The MCU finally delivered a revenge more than 10 years in the making, closing one of the longest personal feuds the franchise ever put on screen. Marvel’s grittier, street-level corner always thrived on bad blood, bringing to life some of the most historic feuds from the comics. One such grudge traces all the way back to 2015, when the studio first introduced the back alleys of Hell’s Kitchen on Netflix. That fight reached its final round this year but on a different streaming platform.

The contest in question involves Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, and the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale finally gave the blind lawyer his win. After more than a decade of failed arrests, and after watching Fisk climb all the way to the New York mayor’s office, Murdock cornered his oldest enemy inside a courtroom and dismantled everything the Kingpin spent years putting together.

He managed it without spilling blood, which makes the payback all the more worthwhile, given Matt's moral principles. Fisk kept his life and lost the rest, exiled from the city he swore he loved, and for a feud that helped define Marvel’s TV era, that was the closest thing to a decisive ending either man would ever get.

How Daredevil Finally Brought Down the Kingpin

Marvel Television

The finale, titled The Southern Cross, begins with Karen Page on trial in a courtroom Fisk effectively controls. Murdock steps in to defend her, then flips the whole proceeding by calling the mayor himself to the stand. The case shifted focus to the Northern Star, a ship scuttled off the New York coast while hauling military-grade weapons through Fisk’s freeport operation. To pin the order on Fisk, Murdock needs a witness the mayor cannot discredit, so he becomes that witness in the most drastic way he can.

In front of a packed gallery, Murdock says out loud that he is Daredevil, then proves it by hurling his cane across the room and catching it with ease. The confession immediately sinks Fisk.

Outside, New Yorkers dressed in red flood the courthouse to attack the disgraced Mayor, and for a moment it looks like the mob will finish the job. Murdock stops them. Rather than let the crowd tear the Kingpin apart, or take the shot himself, he offers Fisk a way out. Resign, surrender his citizenship, and leave New York for good. Beaten and out of moves, Fisk takes the deal. After a decade, Matt finally takes down his most recurring villain in the MCU. There are more revenge stories on the way in Marvel's upcoming projects, and they could prove to be as interesting as Murdock versus Fisk.

More MCU Revenge Stories Are on the Way

Scorpion targets Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

Mac Gargan waited nearly a decade for this. Michael Mando’s small-time crook first turned up in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where a run-in with Peter Parker put him in a cell with permanent injuries and left him swearing he would get even. Marvel then left the character on the bench through two straight Spider-Man movies. However, he's finally back in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which premieres on July 31. Fans have already seen Gargan suit up as Scorpion in a heavily armored exoskeleton in the film's trailers. The second Brand New Day teaser showed a tense brawl between the two, and it seems Spidey will pull one over him thanks to his newfound powers.

Scorpion will serve as a deeply personal villain for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, bringing a street-level challenge that his recent films have lacked. While MCU Spider-Man has mostly faced cosmic or multiversal threats, like in No Way Home, Scorpion offers a grounded battle driven by a thirst for payback after years behind bars. However, he is far from the only threat in Brand New Day. Peter will fight a long list of antagonists, including Tombstone, Tarantula, and the Hand, establishing a rogues' gallery that could hunt him for years to come. Shocker, another Homecoming alumnus, is also rumored to return. While unconfirmed, his inclusion would mean yet another classic enemy with a massive score to settle.

Jocasta Has a Score to Settle

Marvel Comics

Marvel’s next Disney+ series will bring back one of the MCU's most popular Avengers alongside an interesting character from the comics. VisionQuest premieres October 14 with Paul Bettany back as the White Vision, and introduces T’Nia Miller as Jocasta, a powerful synthetic being Marvel has described as revenge-driven. James Spader returns as Ultron too, the villain most tied to Jocasta’s comic roots as a machine made to serve as his bride.

Although Marvel described Jocasta as a character seeking revenge, it's unclear who she's after. Her history is tied to both Ultron and the Avengers, so her aim could prove personal or much bigger. Even so, a revenge-driven newcomer appearing in Vision’s fractured mind promises to be very interesting, especially since we don’t know exactly whose side she's on.

Doctor Doom's Vendetta Against His Enemies

Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU as Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, premiering on December 18, and reports suggest his war is deeply personal. According to these rumors, an Incursion wiped out Doom’s family and scarred his body. He now blames Steve Rogers for it, tracing the disaster to Rogers' time travel to the past at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

None of that is official though. Marvel is guarding Doomsday’s plot tightly, and the Steve Rogers angle stays rumor rather than fact, so it belongs in the maybe column until the film says otherwise. Still, the idea suits Doom, a character whose comic version rarely moves without a grievance pushing him. If the reports are true, the MCU’s most anticipated villain will arrive chasing the same thing Murdock just claimed, a reckoning years in the making.