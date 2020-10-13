Marvel Studios Rumored to Have Cast Actor for MCU's Miles Morales

There has been quite a bit of Spider-Man news lately, with Doctor Strange joining Peter Parker in his third movie and Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield rumored to be involved. Outside of Spider-Man 3, Sony has been hard at work with multiple spin-offs like Olivia Wilde's Spider-Woman and their upcoming show starring Silk.

Sony has yet to play one of their biggest cards yet with Miles Morales in live-action, but a recent rumor may be pointing to him joining the MCU sooner than expected.

NEWS

According to Jeremy Conrad of MCU Cosmic, Sony and Marvel have already cast the role of Miles Morales. Conrad is not aware of who the actor could be or if this Morales casting would even be for Spider-Man 3, just that they have been cast and will appear in the MCU.

WHAT THIS MEANS

As Conrad points out in his report, this would be perfect timing for the character to appear in live-action. Not only was Miles Morales the star of an Oscar-winning animated movie with 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but he will soon be front and center in his own video game from the same developer as Marvel's Spider-Man. If the role has indeed already been cast, then it would only be logical for him to appear in Spider-Man 3, but in what form that would be is entirely speculation.

Morales could appear fairly young in the MCU, having been dust by Thanos and not age for five years or surviving to grow to the same age as Peter. According to Donald Glover's Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming, his nephew seemed fairly young at that point. Additionally, there's the question of this being a supporting role or a small cameo to set him up for future appearances in other MCU movies or Sony spin-offs.

It'd be a tad disappointing if this Miles Morales ends up being from another universe like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Peter Parkers might be, if they're rumored appearance in Spider-Man 3 ends up bearing any fruit. Especially with how Marvel Studios already introduced Miles' uncle, Aaron. Perhaps the deleted scene where Miles is directly name-dropped by his uncle was removed because Marvel Studios decided last minute to back out on introducing Miles in the MCU itself.