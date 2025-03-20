The MCU faithful can look forward to a double dose of Daredevil coming soon!

Daredevil: Born Again picks up with Ol’ Hornhead several years after his landmark Netflix series and puts him through new, harrowing trials and tribulations. Also back is Matt’s archfoe Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime turned Mayor (also of crime).

March 25 To Be a Banner MCU Day

Marvel Television

Tuesday, March 25 promises to be a historic day for the MCU. The reason is that not one, but two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will drop on Disney+.

Every other Marvel Studios-produced Disney+ has added new regular season episodes one at a time making Born Again the mold-breaker. Season premieres and finales have proven to be the exception to the usual release scheme, but never a midseason installment.

Daredevil: Born Again’s fifth and sixth episodes (titles to be announced) will hit the House of Mouse’s streaming platform at precisely 9:00 p.m. ET on the evening of March 25.

Now, story-wise, it is not yet known what events will transpire in these two installments, but the fact that Disney+ and Marvel elected to release them as a pair seems to imply that something big happens in the episodes.

Why Is Disney+ Adding 2 Daredevil: Born Again Episodes Together?

So, the question lingers: Exactly why will Disney+ break from tradition and put out two regular season episodes of a Marvel Original at once?

Unfortunately, Marvel Studios prefers to keep its cards hidden until playing them, so no official details have been unveiled. Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 hits on Tuesday, March 18, though. It might be that the fourth episode features some clues or teases for the following week’s double feature.

Die-hards will that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is waiting in the wings, armed to the teeth and ready to unleash his fury at some point during the season. Perhaps the dual episode drop will see Frank Castle show up to do what he does best and one episode simply wasn’t enough to contain him.

It would stand to reason that Frank’s reemergence demands a two-hour-long focus. Bernthal’s Punisher is undeniably a fan favorite, and since he hasn‘t been seen in years, Daredevil: Born Again has a lot of narrative ground to cover to explain what he’s been up to.

The Punisher also has a major bone to pick with certain members of New York City’s police force. It has been confirmed that several corrupt cops have misappropriated Frank’s signature skull logo. And if audiences know anything about Frank Castle, they’ll know that “angry” wouldn’t begin to cover his emotions on the matter.

In the closing moments of Born Again Episode 3, Hector Ayala was brutally murdered by an individual wearing the Punisher skull. Audiences are led to believe that Frank was the perpetrator, but this crime is probably far more than it appears to be.

Another possible explanation for two Daredevil episodes in one day is that Episodes 5 and 6 could be the occasion in which Matt Murdock finally reclaims his Daredevil identity after hanging up the billy clubs when his best friend Foggy Nelson was shot to death.

A monumental return to action such as that would surely deserve an outsized runtime. Particularly since Matt hasn’t been seen as Daredevil since the opening sequence of Episode 1.

Thinking more outside the box, it also stands that Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel might guest star on Daredevil: Born Again and Episodes 5 and 6, and the series could devote more time to showcase Kamala’s role.

Whatever the case may be, devotees don’t have too long to wait, as the debut of Episodes 5 and 6 is fast approaching.

