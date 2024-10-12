Max Just Removed 7 Beloved Shows In Massive Purge

Even more beloved shows have been nixed from Max's streaming service––this time being a handful of Cartoon Network shows.

Max is not new to the idea of deleting projects from its streaming services for good, finished or unfinished. Even other studios like Disney+ have been purging content from their own platforms as well.

Here Are the Seven Cartoon Network Shows Purged From Max

Here are the seven Cartoon Network shows that are no longer on Max. Thankfully, most of them are not entirely off the internet, with six of them being available to stream (as of writing) on Hulu.

Chowder

Cartoon Network

Chowder follows the titular character, a chubby purple car-bear-rabbit hybrid who is looking to be a talented chef one day.

To achieve their goal, they must make their way to the fictional city of Marzipan, where crazy adventures and culinary lessons await.

The series first aired in 2007 and continued for three seasons before coming to a close.

Chowder can now be streamed on Hulu.

Regular Show

Cartoon Network

The Regular Show is a wild series that follows two 23-year-old friends: the blue jay Mordecai and Raccoon named Rigby. The duo work at a local park and do everything they can to slack off and avoid work.

They routinely encounter a slew of crazy characters, including their gumball machine boss, an immortal yeti, a small ghost, and more.

Many love this show for its well-disguised dark humor, sexual innuendos, and mature themes.

Regular Show went on for eight seasons and a total of 244 episodes.

Regular Show can currently be streamed on Hulu.

Steven Universe

Cartoon Network

Steven Universe is perhaps the most beloved animated project on this list.

Airing first in 2013, the show follows Steven, a young boy who is part of a team of magic guardians called the Crystal Gems, who are tasked with protecting the Earth.

The coming-of-age story, which takes place in the fictional town of Beach City, focuses on themes of love and family and is also renowned for its inclusive LGBTQIA+ themes.

It went on for five seasons and 160 episodes.

While the series is no longer on Max as of the time of writing (and Steven Universe: The Movie was removed in 2023), it can be streamed on Hulu.

The Amazing World of Gumball

Cartoon Network

Surprisingly, The Amazing World of Gumball is now about a talking gumball.

Instead, it follows an anthropomorphic blue cat named Gumball Watterson and his adoptive goldfish brother Darwin. The story follows the two of them as they traverse the challenges of middle school in a fictional city in California.

Show creator Ben Bocquelet based many of the characters in the series around other rejected characters and concepts from his previous work.

The Amazing World of Gumball first aired in 2008 and lasted for eight seasons. It can now be streamed on Hulu.

We Bare Bears

Cartoon Network

We Bare Bears originally aired in 2015 and went on to run for four seasons, finishing in 2019. It even got a proper conclusion in the form of a movie that aired in 2020.

The story follows three adoptive brother bears, Grizzly, Panda, and Ice Bear, who work hard to integrate into the human world in San Francisco. However, they have plenty of nonhuman friends as well, including Bigfoot and a koala.

A spinoff series titled We Baby Bears is still actively airing new episodes.

We Bare Bears can be streamed on Hulu.

The Powerpuff Girls (2016) Reboot

Cartoon Network

Joining the list of projects removed from Max is The Powerpuff Girls 2016 reboot.

Like the original series, the story follows Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup––three superpowered girls created in a lab by Professor Utonium through the power of sugar, spice, and everything nice (and a little Chemical X).

While some of the classic show's villains make an appearance, the project made an active effort to introduce new baddies.

This reboot lasted for three seasons, with 119 episodes, from 2016 to 2019. The original show actually ran for six seasons over seven years, but their installments were shorter.

Both the 2016 reboot and classic runs of The Powerpuff Girls are streaming on Hulu.

Ben 10 (2016)

Cartoon Network

In 2016, the original 2005 Ben 10 was rebooted entirely after a handful of animated shows. It ran for just under five years and four seasons.

The story follows ten-year-old Ben Tennyson, who comes across strange alien technology that crashed into Earth. The device he finds is called the Omnitrix, and it lets him transform into ten different alien heroes.

This leads to Ben becoming a newfound superhero, protecting his world against threats such as a mad clown named Zombozo or Hex, the dark sorcerer.

Ben 10 is the only project on this list that is not streaming on Hulu. To access the episodes, you need an added live TV package.

For fans hoping to see more from the franchise, recent news suggested the long-awaited Ben 10 live-action movie is no longer in the works.