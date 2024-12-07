Netflix has delivered a new biopic in Mary, which features a cast of biblical icons.

The biblical biopic explores the journey of the Virgin Mary, from her childhood and younger years to the birth of Jesus.

Every Character & Actor in Netflix's Mary Cast

Noa Cohen - Mary

Netflix

The biblical biopic focuses on the Virgin Mary, a young Jewish girl living in Nazareth, better known as the mother of Jesus.

Having learned about her pregnancy through immaculate conception, Mary will take the titular character on the run from the evil King Herod.

Mary is played by Noa Cohen, a 22-year-old Israeli actress with credits in 8200, Infinity, and Silent Game.

Find out more about Mary lead Noa Cohen, including four interesting facts about her career, past jobs, and other acting roles.

Mila Harris - Young Mary

Netflix

As the Netflix movie chronicles Mary’s life from childhood to the birth of Jesus, viewers also spend time with a younger version who is not played by Noa Cohen.

Young Mary is played by 14-year-old American actress Mila Harris, who has appeared in The Hill, King Saud, and A Friend of the Family.

Ido Tako - Joseph

Netflix

Mary also features her husband Joseph, who flees Nazareth with her to Egypt after learning about her pregnancy to escape King Herod.

Joseph is brought to Netflix by Ido Tako, who can also be seen in Sisters, Black Space, Metukim, and more.

Stephanie Nur - Salome

Netflix

Also playing a role in Mary is Salome, the daughter of Anthony Hopkins' villainous King Herod.

Salome is played by Egyptian actress Stephanie Nur, who also appears in Paramount+'s Lioness, along with 1883 and The Quest.

Hilla Vidor - Anne

Netflix

Anne is the mother of Mary, who, at the bequest of the angel Gabriel, promises to dedicate her daughter to the service of God.

Anne is played by Hilla Vidor, an Israeli actress who has also appeared in Hostages, Funeral at Noon, and Salsa Tel Aviv.

Ori Pfeffer - Joachim

Netflix

Joachim is Mary's father, who takes her to the Temple in Jerusalem and later gives Joseph his blessing to take his daughter's hand in marriage.

He is played by the Jerusalem-born actor Ori Pfeffer from Hacksaw Ridge, The Hitman's Bodyguard, Angel has Fallen, and 1992.

Keren Tzur - Elizabeth

Netflix

After Mary tells her mother, Anne, of her pregnancy, she sends her away to stay with Elizabeth, who is also carrying a child.

Mary's Elizabeth is brought to life by Keren Tzur, who can be found in A Borrowed Identity, Karaoke, and Past Life.

Mili Avital - Mariamne

Netflix

Mariamne is the second of King Herod's four wives in Mary, but is not the mother to his daughter Salome.

The role of Mariamne is played by Stargate and Arabian Nights actress Mili Avital.

Gudmundur Thorvaldsson - Marcellus

Netflix

Marcellus is one of King Herod's guards, who first suspects Mary of having a supernatural birth after the royal's vision of Jesus' future.

Marcellus actor Gudmundur Thorvaldsson has appeared in The Witcher and Belle but also had a voice-over role in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

Anthony Hopkins - King Herod

Netflix

Undeniably the most famous face in Mary is Anthony Hopkins as King Herod, the ruler of Judea who ordered a massacre of all infant boys out of fear for the power Jesus could have.

Hopkins has won “Best Actor” at the Oscars twice, for The Silence of the Lambs and The Father, but he can also be found in the MCU where he plays Thor’s father Odin.

Jade Croot - Sarah

Sarah is played in Mary by Jade Croot, who has past credits in Doctors, The Serpent Queen, Steeltown Murders, and The Witcher.

Susan Brown - Anna the Prophetess

Netflix

Anna the Prophetess is key to Mary's journey in the biblical biopic, as the elderly woman who prophesizes who Jesus will one day become.

Before playing Anna the Prophetess, actress Susan Brown featured in Game of Thrones, Torchwood, and The Iron Lady.

Mehmet Kurtuluş - Baba ben Buta

Netflix

Both Anna the Prophetess and Baba ben Buta meet the young Mary in the Temple in Jerusalem who educate her until she is a teenager.

The Turkish-German actor Mehmet Kurtuluş plays Baba ben Buta and has appeared before in Big Game, Tatort, and Im Juli.

Dudley O'Shaughnessy - Gabriel

Netflix

The archangel Gabriel appears before Mary to announce that, despite remaining a virgin, she is pregnant and proclaims he will be named Jesus.

Gabriel is played by Dudley O'Shaughnessy, who is primarily a boxer and model but has acted before in Top Boy and other projects.

Eamon Farren - Satan

Netflix

The devil himself, Satan, also plays a role in Mary, surfacing shortly after Mary and Joseph flee Nazareth with the young baby Jesus.

Satan is played in Mary by Eamon Farren, who can also be spotted on Netflix as Cahir in The Witcher, with other credits in The ABC Murders and Winchester.

Mary is streaming now on Netflix.