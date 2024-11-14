Noa Cohen stars as the Virgin Mary in the new holiday-themed Netflix epic, Mary.

The film follows the Holy Mother in the weeks following the miraculous birth of her son, Jesus Christ, as a plot to kill her young baby forces her and Joseph to flee to Egypt for safety.

Cohen takes lead billing alongside Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins, who takes on the role of the dastardly King Herod.

Meet Noa Cohen - Biography Details

Noa Cohen

Noa Cohen Got Her Start on Channel 13

Before appearing in the Netflix hit, Mary, Noa Cohen got her start working elsewhere in media.

It turns out that the 21-year-old actress previously worked in the world of cable news, holding a role at the Israeli news network, Channel 13.

Her exact title at the network is unknown, but she has talked about her time there, posting on Instagram (roughly translated from Hebrew) at the time of her hiring that getting the job was a "huge step for [her] on the way to fulfilling [her] dreams:"

"So excited to join the 'tube' system on Network 13! A huge step for me on the way to fulfilling my dreams. Thank you very much to dear Guy Lerar and the pipeline for this amazing opportunity and for believing in me."

Noa Is a Model

Outside of acting, Noa Cohen also works as a career model, appearing in campaigns for a myriad of big-name brands.

Her most prominent modeling partner has been the cosmetics brand Essence Cosmetics, with whom she has posted several shoots she has done on her personal Instagram page.

As a part of this modeling work, Cohen has also gotten the chance to show off her skills in the world of advertising, appearing in a TV ad for the Los Angeles-based make-up and skincare brand, Smashbox.

Noa Was a Yoga Teacher

Working as an actor can be a stress-filled affair, and Noa Cohen uses yoga to center herself, having even worked as a yoga teacher previously.

The Mary star has featured various pieces of yoga content on her Instagram page including stagnant vinyasa poses as well as more active acro yoga sequences that have, at times, included a partner.

It seems as though, with her acting career taking off, Cohen has left behind her time as a working yoga teacher, but, at least according to her presence on social media, she still has a passion for the practice.

Netflix's Mary Is Noa's Biggest Acting Role Yet

While Noa Cohen has been acting professionally since 2018, Netflix's Mary is easily her biggest role to date.

In the biblical drama, Cohen takes on the tall task of bringing to life one of religion's most cherished figures, the Virgin Mary.

The film follows Cohen's Mary as she and her husband Joseph are forced on the run by the ruthless King Herod (played by Anthony Hopkins). This comes thanks to a mandate from the king that would potentially see their newborn baby Jesus killed at his hands.

In an Instagram post about the Netflix movie, Cohen revealed that she was "extremely excited" to bring to life such a well-known figure.

While Mary may serve as Cohen's big break, she has been acting for several years on a professional level.

Her first credit dates back to 2018 when she appeared in two episodes of the Yes Studios' sitcom My Sister Skipped A Grade.

She has also appeared in titles like Netflix's Infinity, the Israeli TV series 8200 , and the 2022 spy thriller Silent Game.

How To Follow Noa Cohen on Social Media

Those looking to keep up with Noa Cohen online can follow the young actress on Instagram (@noacohen_official).

Mary is now streaming on Netflix.