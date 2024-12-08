Netflix's Mary attempts to tell a new, expanded story of the mother of Jesus, but viewers have serious questions about what was Biblically accurate or simply made up.

First released on December 6, Mary is a (surprisingly) action-filled, coming-of-age tale that follows Mary of Nazareth (Noa Cohen) from her own miraculous birth to the birth of Jesus amidst the threat of King Herod (Anthony Hopkins) and spiritual forces.

Is Netflix's Mary Accurate or Creative Fiction?

Is Netflix's faith-based Mary actually faithful to its source material? Barely.

In all fairness, interpreting the Biblical figure of Mary is always a minefield due to her spiritual significance. However, in aiming to appeal to all (and especially younger) audiences, Mary is more of a work of fiction than Biblical inspiration.

While the events of the Nativity are represented, they're more of an outline as Mary opens with a fictional telling of her own birth being heralded by the archangel Gabriel, followed by her parents dedicating her to the Temple in Jerusalem where she serves until her teenage years.

As Mary isn't mentioned in the Bible until after she's betrothed to Joseph, the film's first half is all creative license.

However, after Mary shows the heroine getting engaged to Joseph, the movie adopts the established Biblical chain of events from Gabriel visiting Mary to her staying with her cousin Elizabeth (the mother of John the Baptist) to Mary and Joseph's struggle for shelter in Bethlehem.

All of this unfolds against the backdrop of an increasingly paranoid King Herod determined to destroy the prophesized Messiah and King of the Jews.

Even so, Mary still finds ways to differ from its source material by leaving out key Biblical moments while adding heightened tension and action.

For instance, Mary is attacked by a Satan-led mob intent to stone her; and later, after fainting in Bethlehem, she's nearly carried away by Satan before Joseph somehow stabs him.

In exchange, Mary skips Joseph being visited by Gabriel, Elizabeth and John the Baptist's Biblical reaction to Mary's pregnancy, and the known elements of the Nativity. Instead of a Bethlehem stable, Jesus is born in what appears to be ruins with a midwife and Mary's mother in attendance in place of livestock.

After a dramatic action-packed sequence where Herod's men catch up to Joseph, Mary, and Jesus, and they escape a burning building, the Netflix drama approaches its conclusion.

Despite the Bible telling of Mary and Joseph staying in Egypt for a time, Mary skips this in favor of a more high-stakes conclusion where they decide to return to present Jesus at the temple in an act of faith. Since the three eventually did go to the temple for Jesus' presentation, this scene is somewhat accurate, and it's made even more so due to the presence of Anna the prophetess, and Simeon's reaction.

What Mary's Director Said About About the Netflix Movie

Netflix

In talking with Tudum, director D.J. Caruso explained Mary's story is "largely unknown beyond a few passages in the Bible," and he wanted to create a movie that presents her "in her most human and relatable form:"

“Mary is the most extraordinary woman ever to walk this earth, yet her story remains largely unknown beyond a few passages in the Bible. I embarked on this journey — to create a film that presents her in her most human and relatable form. When I first read Tim’s script, I knew it could serve as the foundation for my goal: to portray Mary as someone we can all connect with, not just as a saint but as the young woman we all recognize before her sanctification.”

Due to the real Mary's pivotal role and her challenging circumstances, an accessible presentation of her life is a compelling idea.

But while Noa Cohen's performance as Mary is worth watching, she's still portrayed as a sacred-like figure from the start. In addition, the swapping of real events for fictional ones, coupled with present-day themes and additional melodrama, means the real Mary's story is left untold.

And, while actress Noa Cohen is Jewish, as are several of the film's stars (check out the full cast of Mary here), the film overlooks certain historical Jewish contexts and traditions. This is unfortunate since Mary's culture and identity are key to understanding her and her real story.

Overall, Biblical events and figures are present in Netflix's Mary, but audiences looking for accuracy should be aware this dramatic retelling relies more on fiction and fantasy than facts.

Mary is streaming now on Netflix.