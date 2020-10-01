Marvel's Spider-Man 3 Producer Kevin Feige Has Loved Jamie Foxx’s Electro For a While

The MCU’s untitled Spider-Man 3 has become the talk of all of Hollywood thanks to the breaking news today revealing Jamie Foxx’s reported reprisal of Electro. This casting makes the possibility of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse feel more real than ever before, and the buzz is absolutely electric imagining what Marvel Studios will do with this exciting new addition to the franchise.

With rumors circling that Spider-Man 3 could serve as a gateway into the multiverse for the first time in the MCU movies, the entire fandom is having its collective mind blown over what the franchise could bring over the next couple years. This includes the man who makes this entire universe possible, and news has come of quotes from him years ago that should have fans looking forward to what’s coming.

NEWS

A new report from ComicBook.com revealed part of an email from Kevin Feige to then Sony-Chairwoman Amy Pascal in 2013 expressing praise for Jamie Foxx’s performance as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Among a number of notes sent to help improve Electro’s story for that movie, Feige mentioned at the very start that he “really love(s) Electro.” Feige noted:

"Really love Electro - feels like you may not need the scene in his apartment, which makes him seems completely crazy and hard to relate too..."

WHAT THIS MEANS

This endorsement from the Marvel Studios Chief Creative Officer should do nothing but help build the considerable hype already coming with this exciting announcement. While critics mostly had negative criticisms overall about The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Foxx’s performance as the sparky villain were highlighted throughout, although nobody could have ever expected he would play the role again after Marvel’s partnership with Sony.

There is no word as to whether Foxx will play the same iteration of Electro, although rumors have pointed to this being the case, and there have been no new comments from Feige since the news dropped. Regardless, fans are over the moon upon hearing of Foxx’s return, and the excitement for the newest entry of the MCU Spider-Man franchise is becoming one of the most highly anticipated films in all of Phase 4.

The untitled Spider-Man 3 is going into production in early 2021 and its release is set for December 17, 2021.