Marvel’s Wolverine Game: Walter’s Real X-Men Identity Explained

Marvel's Wolverine introduced Walter Langowski as a mutant with a dormant X-gene, but this premise sets up something bigger for the character. Insomniac Games' Wolverine, set in the same world as Marvel's Spider-Man, has a vast roster of familiar and deep-cut Marvel characters, headlined by Logan, Jean Grey, Mystique, Sabertooth, Bolivar Trask, and Nathaniel Essex (Mr. Sinister). The video game also included characters that casual fans aren't really familiar with, such as the ones featured on Team X's memorial inside Essex headquarters.

One notable character who is deeply important to Nathaniel Essex's operations is Walter Langowski (voiced by Jeffrey Nordling). Introduced early in the game, Wolverine made it clear that Walter has a dormant X-gene, meaning his powers have yet to manifest. Part of his purpose in Essex's team is to study fellow mutants that come to the mansion in order to find a way to figure out a way to activate it.

Insomniac Games

Set on Earth-1048, Marvel's Wolverine emphasized Walter's importance in this world, confirming that he is one of Logan's close friends at Team X headquarters. Walter even made Logan's classic yellow-and-blue Wolverine suit in the game, cementing their friendship and the strong bond they forged through the years. This suit is not just stitched from the ground up; it has built-in Phalanx nano-technology that can repair itself and regenerate automatically.

In the game, Walter's genius and ties to Team X led to him being targeted by The Hand, kicking off the main Tokyo chapter of Wolverine. The Hand (villains who also showed up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day) abducted Walter during Mystique's party, kickstarting Logan's mission to find and save him before it's too late.

Who Is Walter Langowski in Marvel Comics?

Marvel Comics

In X-Men lore from Marvel Comics, Walter is Walter Langowski, otherwise known as Sasquatch. He is a Canadian physicist and former football player who debuted in Uncanny X-Men #120 (1979).

Walter's origins centered on his experiment to recreate the gamma-ray accident that created the Hulk. However, it backfired, triggering a different result tied to the Arctic monster known as the Great Beast Tanaraq that transformed Walter's body into a massive orange-furred Sasquatch. Unlike the Hulk, Walter kept his intellect in his monstrous form.

Marvel Comics

Walter eventually became a founding member of Alpha Flight, Canada's government-sponsored heroic team, and another group that Wolverine has been associated with. It's worth noting that Walter is not a member of the X-Men, though he crossed paths with the team as both an ally and an enemy (mostly when Alpha Flight was ordered to retrieve Wolverine for the Canadian government).

Walter Langowski's Fate In Marvel's Wolverine Is Due to His Own Doing

Marvel

Warning: this section contains spoilers for Marvel's Wolverine.

Wolverine introduced a game-changing twist involving Walter's allegiance in the latter portion of the game. As it turned out, Walter was in cahoots with The Hand and Lady Deathstrike this whole time, mainly due to his desire to finish a Helix Engine, a machine that can hyper-evolve mutants and activate a dormant X-gene.

This shift confirms Walter's longstanding desire for power, which makes sense after years spent watching Team X fight for mutants' future, a destiny he knew he could not physically join unless he did something about it. Walter sees the Helix Engine as the shortcut he needs, while The Hand wants the same device for their own purposes to rapidly multiply the mutant population.

Marvel Comics

After the Helix Engine worked on him, Walter's dormant gene was activated, turning him into the game's version of the Sasquatch. The fact that the machine worked on Walter proved that it can create a mutant, which is the exact main reason why Nathaniel Essex wants it more than he needs Walter as a person and an ally.

An out-of-control Walter started wreaking havoc, completely losing himself in the process. Walter eventually begged Logan to kill him to end his suffering, ultimately ending in a heartbreaking encounter that forever changed Wolverine.