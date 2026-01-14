Marvel TV Boss Breaks Silence On MCU R-Rated Series’ Renewal

Marvel Animation just revealed its first official update on Marvel Zombies' future. In recent years, the MCU has ventured into the realm of R-rated and TV-MA projects with the likes of Echo, Deadpool & Wolverine, Daredevil: Born Again, and, most recently, Marvel Zombies. The What If...? spin-off offered a four-episode animated event filled with brutal, gory moments, and fans responded.

Marvel Zombies was not only praised as one of the MCU's best animated projects, but it also racked up impressive viewership on Disney+ and left dangling story threads open to be continued in Season 2. The series ended with the villainous Queen of the Dead, better known as Wanda Maximoff, creating a WandaVision-esque Hex in the undead apocalypse, trapping Kamala Khan.

During a recent episode of The Official Marvel Podcast, Marvel Animation & Television boss Brad Winderbaum finally addressed Marvel Zombies' future and Season 2 renewal chances. After months of promising rumors surrounding the series' future, fans finally know the exact status of Season 2 at Marvel Animation.

While Winderbaum was clear that "nothing has been greenlit yet," the studio is "actively developing the next Zombies story" after Season 1's success:

"We're developing a few things right now behind the scenes. Nothing has been greenlit yet. But we are actively developing the next Zombies story."

He went on to confirm that Zombies creator and showrunner Bryan Andrews is returning for the Disney+ follow up and they are "starting to talk about ideas:"

Fingers crossed, it's not official, but Bryan Andrews is back in the house, and we're starting to talk about ideas. The little bit I've heard so far is incredible."

When Will Marvel Zombies Season 2 Be Released?

Marvel Animation

As Brad Winderbaum stated, Marvel Zombies Season 2 hasn't been greenlit yet, meaning it could still fall through the cracks. But the Marvel Animation boss' public comments surrounding the Disney+ follow-up all but confirm that it will be moving forward, once again under showrunner Bryan Andrews.

It's interesting to hear him specifically referring to the "next Zombies story" while swerving any direct mention of Season 2. As the freshman outing was branded as a Disney+ event series, one has to wonder if the continuation could take the form of a separate sequel, not necessarily a second season.

Nonetheless, fans will likely be waiting a while before they hear much about Zombies' future, given that it is only just entering the brainstorming stages. The studio will almost certainly be eager to bring the series back around Halloween again, making it unlikely to be released anytime before October 2027.