Marvel Studios Just Killed Off Thanos AGAIN for the 7th Time

Thanos just died for a seventh time in the MCU after the latest episode of What If...? on Disney+.

For the first 11 years of Marvel Studios storytelling, Thanos was at the center of the MCU as the driving villain behind it all. The role was played by Josh Brolin across most of his appearances, and, even after he died in Avengers: Endgame, he continued to rack up more MCU credits in Phase 5.

Thanos' Many MCU Deaths Explained

The Season 2 premiere of What If...?, titled "What If... Nebula Joined the Nova Corps," opened with the reveal Thanos had died in this universe, marking the seventh time the Mad Titan has been killed in a Marvel Studios project.

The Watcher explained how in the "What If... Nebula Joined the Nova Corps" universe, Ronan betrayed and killed Thanos, supposedly bringing down Gamora alongside him as his "thirst for power had met its match:"

"In this universe, Ronan the Accuser betrayed Thanos. The Mad Titan's thirst for power had met its match. And in his fall, he took Nebula's sister along with him."

The Mad Titan went on to meet his demise a seventh time in What If...? Season 2's finale at the hands of a Kilmonger Variant, who snapped him away using the power of the Infinity Stones, despite him wielding another version of all six himself.

Full details on Thanos' seven MCU deaths - plus two more potential defeats - so far are expanded on below:

What If...? (Season 2, Episode 1) - Killed by Ronan

Marvel Studios

Looking at the latest of Thanos' death, the demise of the Mad Titan formed the basis for What If...? Season 2, Episode 1, which saw Nebula become a member of the Nova Corps and take on corruption and Ronan the Accuser.

Before the events of the premiere, Ronan had already killed Thanos with the help of the Kree Universal Weapon, allowing him to take his place as the galaxy's biggest and most feared villain.

What If...? (Season 2, Episode 9) - Snapped by Kilmonger

Marvel Studios

While Captain Carter and Kahhori were confronting Doctor Strange Supreme at the Forge surrounded by Universe Killers, they came to blows with a Thanos Variant who had just arrived through a Space Stone portal.

But before he could do any damage to the two heroes, Thanos was snapped out of existence by a Kilmonger Variant who wore all six Infinity Stones on a suit of armor.

This Kilmonger was almost instantly defeated by Kahhori, who simply used her powers to teleport him out of his all-powerful suit, leaving an easy target behind to his doom in a swarm of Universe Killers.

Avengers: Endgame - Beheaded by Thor

Marvel Studios

The first and arguably most important death for Thanos in the MCU came in the pre-time-jump opening of Avengers: Infinity War.

After weeks of searching for the Mad Titan following the Snap, the surviving Avengers confronted Thanos at the Garden where he was beheaded by Thor using Stormbreaker as he finally "went for the head."

Avengers: Endgame - Snapped by Iron Man

Marvel Studios

Who would have thought Marvel could kill Thanos twice in one movie? Well, apparently Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Five years after killing Thanos in their own time, the Avengers came face-to-face with a version from 2014 that utilized their time travel and a brainwashed Nebula to hop to present-day and attempt to claim the Infinity Stones.

But alas, he was defeated after taking on Earth's Mightiest Heroes as Tony Stark got his hands on the gauntlet and snapped him out of existence.

What If...? (Season 1, Episode 5) - Became a Zombie

Marvel Studios

The Multiverse Saga has allowed the MCU to introduce alternate Variants of many MCU icons, and Josh Brolin's Thanos has been no exception.

What If...? featured the first of these in Season 1, Episode 5, as, after acquiring all six Infinity Stones, Thanos came to Earth only to be infected by the Quantum Virus which turned him into a zombie.

So, in a way, this particular Thanos was more undead than dead.

What If...? (Season 1, Episode 8) - Cut In Half by Infinity Ultron

Marvel Studios

What If...? Season 1, Episode 8 laid the course for a different Avengers villain to assemble the Infinity Stones, as Ultron took on the universe's greatest power.

In a world where Ultron was able to transfer into Vision's body, wield the Mind Stone, and reach his full potential, the AI came face-to-face with Thanos, who was already wielding five of the six stones.

But, catching him off guard, Ultron used the Mind Stone to slice Thanos in half, take the stones for himself, and later fight the Guardians of the Multiverse.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Killed by the Illuminati

Marvel Studios

The exact backstory behind Earth-838's Thanos was omitted from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but his plan was likely similar to Earth-616.

As the Illuminati searched for ways to defeat Thanos, Doctor Strange decided to explore the Darkhold for answers, inadvertently causing an incursion by dream walking and destroying a whole reality.

This Thanos was killed by the rest of the Illuminati using the Book of Vishanti, which in many ways was considered the reverse Darkhold.

BONUS.) What If...? (Season 2, Episode 4) - Attacked by Gamora and Iron Man

Marvel Studios

With Tony Stark free from the Grandmaster and on his way back to Earth, Gamora snuck up on him to declare she "can't return to [her] father without him."

But taking Stark to a throne-seated Thanos in binds turned out to be a simple ruse to bring down her father. The Avenger threw the Grandmaster's Melt Stick to her mid-jump, landing it right against his chest armor.

This device was revealed in Thor: Ragnarok to liquify people at a touch, but it is not clear if this same effect was true for a being as strong as Thanos, as the episode cut off before it was revealed whether he actually died.

BONUS.) What If...? (Season 2, Episode 7) - Attacked by Hela and Wenwu

Marvel Studios

Once Hela and Wenwu had united to begin freeing the nine realms after her redemption and turn to the side of life, one of their targets proved to be Gamora's home planet of Zen-Whoberi, right as she was meeting Thanos as a child.

The pair were shown riding the Bifrost toward the Mad Titan and his armies, leaving it uncertain whether he was killed by the heroes or simply defeated.

Does Thanos Have an MCU Future?

After Avengers: Endgame and the climax of the Infinity Saga, the era of Thanos in the MCU is over, with the focus now shifting to other villains. But Disney clearly continues to see the value and popularity of Thanos, having misleadingly utilized the Infinity War villain in the trailer for The Marvels.

That said, the Mad Titan will likely continue to pop up throughout What If...? where Josh Brolin has held onto his villain in a voiceover capacity. Hopefully, fans will even be treated to a more Thanos-centric episode down the line, as his appearances so far have been mostly minor cameos.

And as the Multiverse remains at the center of MCU storytelling, the opportunity is always there for a Thanos Variant to return in live-action too. Disney Parks did recently introduce a King Thanos who defeated the Avengers who would certainly be intriguing to see come to a future movie such as Secret Wars.

All of Thanos' Marvel Studios appearances are streaming now on Disney+.