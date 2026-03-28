Marvel Studios To Resurrect Abandoned MCU Superhero Team In Next Saga (Report)

The Eternals have been one of the MCU's most unresolved stories. Since the team's 2021 debut, Marvel Studios kept the characters at arm's length, with no sequel, no meaningful follow-up appearances, and no answers to the cliffhangers left dangling at the end of the film. Now, a new report suggests that streak may be coming to an end, and it won't be the Multiverse Saga that brings them back.

According to insider Alex Perez during a Q&A, the MCU's cosmic landscape is set to expand in a major way for the franchise's third saga, and the Eternals are part of that picture. When asked about the chances of the Inhumans returning to the MCU, Perez said there was indeed a chance, adding that "a lot of cosmic stuff will be pushed at the forefront for this next saga, including Eternals, Celestials, the Shi'ar, etc."

The report comes with significant implications. After years of silence and dwindling hope, the Eternals, along with the all-powerful Celestials, may finally get their moment in the next chapter of the MCU.

Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, was released in November 2021 as part of Phase 4. It introduced ten immortal beings, created by the Celestials and sent to Earth thousands of years ago, who are forced to reunite when an apocalyptic event known as the Emergence threatens the planet. The team stops it, but at a cost.

The film ended with a series of unresolved threads. Three of the Eternals, Sersi (Gemma Chan), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), were seized by the Celestial Arishem, who vowed to sift through their memories and judge whether humanity deserved to live after they defied his cosmic plan. Meanwhile, Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan) left Earth aboard their ship, the Domo, to search for other Eternals across the universe.

The mid-credits scene introduced Harry Styles as Eros, Thanos' brother and a fellow Eternal, who told the trio still aboard the Domo that he could help rescue the others. The post-credits scene, set on Earth, showed Sersi's boyfriend, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), on the verge of claiming the cursed Ebony Blade, only to be interrupted by a mysterious voice, confirmed to be Mahershala Ali's Blade.

That is where Eternals left things. Four years later, none of those storylines have been picked up. Sersi, Phastos, and Kingo are still technically in Arishem's custody. Arishem's promised judgment of humanity remains undelivered. Eros has not been seen again. And Dane Whitman's path to becoming the Black Knight is still frozen in place.

The only meaningful connection to Eternals in a subsequent MCU film came in Captain America: Brave New World, which acknowledged the island formed from the half-emerged Celestial Tiamut as a source of adamantium.

How Does The Eternals Fit in The MCU's Next Saga?

Marvel Studios

The Eternals were always a different kind of Marvel property. They are immortal beings who have watched civilizations rise and fall for thousands of years. Their concerns are cosmic by nature, and that distinction is precisely what makes them valuable in a saga built around the universe's largest forces.

The MCU's next chapter, widely expected to center on mutants and the X-Men, will still need a cosmic dimension. The Infinity Saga had the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Celestials in the background. The Multiverse Saga had its own cosmic scaffolding through the TVA and the multiverse itself. Whatever comes next will need something equivalent, a layer of the universe that operates above the level of individual heroes and gives the saga its sense of scale. The Eternals, by their very nature, belong at that level.

They also bring a mythological narrative that isn’t too common in the MCU. The Eternals have walked the Earth since ancient history, shaped human civilization, and interacted with gods, empires, and cataclysms across millennia. That kind of history is an asset in a franchise that is always looking for ways to make its universe feel expansive rather than contained. The next saga, if it truly pushes cosmic storytelling to the forefront as Perez suggests, would benefit enormously from characters who carry such a rich narrative.