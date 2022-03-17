Marvel Studios Reportedly Casting First Non-Binary MCU Character

Marvel Studios continues to expand its cast of stories and characters in Phase 4 of the MCU, with part of that expansion coming in terms of diversified representation. In 2021 alone, Marvel brought its first movie with an Asian lead in Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, its first major genderfluid character in Tom Hiddleston's Loki, its first openly gay character in Eternals' Phastos, and its first deaf actress with Alaqua Cox's Echo in Hawkeye.

The franchise is far from done adding new kinds of representation to future projects in Phase 4 and beyond, especially with movies and TV shows currently in production. This includes two highly anticipated sequels to a couple of billion-dollar box-office hits from Phase 3 in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels.

Later in Phase 4, fans will see Dominique Thorne's Ironheart for the first time as well, a new leading lady who will add to the Iron Man legacy started over a decade ago. As it turns out, introducing a young African-American leading woman will be far from all that comes in this new addition to the MCU's Disney+ slate.

Marvel Adding Non-Binary Character to Disney+

Marvel

Scooper Daniel Richtman shared new casting information about Marvel Studios' Ironheart on Disney+ via his Patreon account. According to Richtman, Marvel Studios is casting the MCU's first major non-binary character to play a role in all six of Ironheart's episodes, although the specific character is unknown.

Non-binary is an umbrella term used to describe people who feel their gender can't be defined within the margins of gender binary (men and women).

This Marvel casting call is for a non-binary, genderqueer, or genderfluid actor of any ethnicity in their 20s or early 30s agewise. The character is described as "extremely intelligent, shrewd" and "poised."

New Representation Coming from Marvel Studios

Although it took longer than many fans would have hoped for, Ironheart will take major steps forward in terms of bringing new representation into the MCU.

At the moment, its unclear what character will be brought to the small screen in Ironheart, or what role they will play alongside Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams. No matter what the details are, however, they will seemingly be an important player in all six episodes as the MCU brings its newest young hero into the mix.

This also comes as yet another important addition to representation via Disney+ shows, which has come in droves since the MCU started that venture just over a year ago.

From Loki being canonically bisexual in his solo series to Ms. Marvel bringing the MCU's first Muslim heroine, Marvel Studios' TV shows are taking major steps forward to depict a world that mirrors real life in 2022 (minus the superheroes). While more substantial information on Ironheart's non-binary character likely won't come for some time, fans will be looking to see how this newcomer plays into the growing narrative.

Ironheart will reportedly start filming in April and is rumored to begin streaming on Disney+ sometime in 2023.