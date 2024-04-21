A new Deadpool 3 poster offered fans a look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine look for the film.

After nearly a decade away from the role - and (what looked to be) an emotional on-screen farewell in Logan - Jackman is set to return to his iconic Marvel mutant in this summer's Multiversal Deadpool threequel.

This marks the first time Jackman has appeared in an MCU film, with his introduction finally giving fans what they have wanted for over 20 years: Wolverine in a comic-accurate suit.

Hugh Jackman Gets His First Deadpool 3 Poster

Marvel Japan

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine was finally given the MCU poster treatment, as his beloved Marvel hero appears on his first piece of promotional art for Deadpool 3.

Mere months before Deadpool & Wolverine's debut, a mock-up of a standee poster featuring Jackman's Wolvie made its way online thanks to a blog post from Marvel Japan.

While fans have been teased about the hero's return leading up to this point, this marks the first poster featuring the character and one of the best looks at his new comic-accurate suit yet.

The theater standee sports some TVA imagery on one side, with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine splayed across the front.

Judging from the human-scale references on this mock-up, this Wolverine-centric poster is supposed to be massive, standing at least three times the size of the average adult male.

Marvel Japan

Jackman's pose looks similar to the one posted by the actor back in July 2023, which served as the official first look at the character in the movie.

Now, all fans need to see is an official look at the character in his iconic Marvel Comics helmet, but surely, that is coming (in fact, it has already been leaked).

The Deadpool 3 Marketing Machine Is Starting

While it has been several months since fans got their first look at Deadpool & Wolverine (aka Deadpool 3) in the form of its debut trailer, it is starting to feel like the MCU marketing machine is getting primed and ready for a run to the movie's July 26 release.

This poster comes days after Disney and Marvel Studios detailed the movie to attendees at CinemaCon in Las Vegas (read more about the Deadpool 3 CinemaCon presentation here) and with rumors of a second trailer for the film swirling.

It is unknown when the next major marketing beat for Deadpool 3 will come.

However, with only three months left to pack in as much promotional marketing as a studio can, one can assume fans are about to become inundated with information about the movie.

Yes, fans have not gotten a good look at Hugh Jackman in his Wolverine costume in motion, but because of the movie's impending release, it feels like only a matter of time before Jackman's blue-and-yellow super-power look is seen in action.

One can only hope that this Wolverine costume is not the only secret Deadpool 3 is hiding and that more surprises are left for the movie's release.

Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters on July 26.

Read more about Deadpool & Wolverine:

Deadpool 3 Cast List: Every Actor & Character Set to Appear (Confirmed & Reported)

Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 Gets Historic Rating In Japan

'Deadpool and Wolverine' Will Be Missing 3 Main Characters from the First Two Movies

Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return & Role Explained