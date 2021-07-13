Disney+ Replaces Brief Scene In Marvel Studios' What If...? Trailer

The second trailer for What If...? was released last week and it showed an insurmountable amount of new footage and implications of an ongoing story throughout the first ten episodes.

Not only did fans see multiple Variants of their heroes teaming up, but the rumored villain for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may have been seen, too.

An additional scene not seen in the trailer was previewed by Marvel Studios Producer Victoria Alonso at the Women in Animation panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The scene shows Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter admiring her shield, but that has yet to be shown to the public until now.

A WOMAN AND HER SHIELD

Curiously, a small snippet of the latest What If...? trailer on the Disney+ streaming service has been replaced with an alternate scene.

The replaced scene shows a cowering Dr. Armin Zola clutching a book and pathetically uttering, "Scheisse!"

The new scene was previously shown at the Women in Animation panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, highlighting Captain Carter thanking her shield, "Where have you been all my life?"

CAPTAIN CARTER FLIPPING TRUCKS

Carter talking to her shield likely happened right after she flips over a military truck, as seen in the first trailer. The truck can actually be seen in the background of the new scene, with the front almost completely crushed.

Peggy Carter either hadn't done anything too extreme with her shield at that point, or this episode will track her earlier career days as Captain Carter. It could also be possible that Zola is staring, shocked at Carter, as his scene has similar lighting, and the silhouette standing over him could be his captor.

What If...? is currently scheduled to release on Disney+ on August 11, 2021.