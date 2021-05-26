Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Marvel Star Hayley Atwell Is Very Excited For Superpowered Peggy Carter Cosplayers

So far, the MCU's presence on Disney+ has been that of live-action series exclusively. But this summer, that's about to change. 

What If...? will be Marvel's first animated series for the House of Mouse's streaming service and will revisit the studio's 23 film library to discover what could happen if a single story element was changed. 

Debuting in August, What If...? will be a ten-episode series. And in addition to confirmed stories involving Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and even a Captain America zombie, the show will also explore what would happen if Peggy Carter, and not Steve Rogers, took the Super Soldier Serum. 

PEGGY CARTER'S HAYLEY ATWELL TALKS FAN RESPONSE TO CAPTAIN CARTER 

Captain Carter Peggy Carter
Marvel

In the Summer 2021 issue of Disney’s D23 Magazine obtained by The Direct, Hayley Atwell, who played Peggy Carter in the Captain America films and is now providing her voice for What If...?, talks about her hopes for how fans will receive the story. 

According to Atwell, she's anticipating "seeing women cosplay her as Captain Carter... not just as Peggy..."

"I think she's fully equipped to pick up the shield and do a really good job. I'm really looking forward to seeing women cosplay her as Captain Carter... not just as Peggy, but as someone who now has some superpowers."

Now instead of Captain America, Super Soldier Peggy Carter will assume the title of Captain Carter.

She will also wield a shield reflecting Great Britain's Union Jack since she's British, not American. 

CAPTAIN CARTER VS. RED SKULL?

Hayley Atwell has been playing Peggy Carter since 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

And while it's great to hear that she's continuing that tradition by providing Peggy's voice for the series, it's equally encouraging to know that she's both excited and onboard with this alternative story. 

After all, Peggy Carter has always proven herself to be both strong and heroic, but this What If...? story will finally allow her to express those qualities through the prism of super abilities. 

Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum has also discussed the potential for the Captain Carter story saying the Red Skull and the Tesseract will still be existing problems

Overall, it's going to be a fun ride watching Peggy Carter as the primary hero and discovering how she intends to handle these particular threats. 

What If..? is set to premiere on Disney+ in August 2021.

