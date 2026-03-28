Marvel Studios Won't Be Releasing Two Planned 2026 Movies This Year

Marvel's 2026 is a lot lighter than expected this year, particularly on the film side. The MCU has become known for consistent releases since its launch in 2008, sometimes releasing up to 4 films a year. 2026 was shaping up to be another multi-film year for Marvel Studios, until the slate was unexpectedly wiped, resulting in only one MCU movie this year.

In mid-2025, Disney reshuffled its slate, leading to the complete deletion of one Marvel Studios film scheduled for February 2026. Another Marvel film originally set for November 6, 2026, was renamed simply "untitled Disney" release, and the slot now appears to have been taken by Martin McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine. This significantly reduced Marvel Studios' release output for 2026, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day (technically a Sony Pictures film) on July 31 and Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, the only movies on the studio's calendar this year.

It was never quite clear what these deleted 2026 movies might have been for the MCU. There are no other Marvel Studios movies that seem close enough in development to have filled those slots, with Blade still gestating, Black Panther 3 on pause due to Ryan Coogler's work on Sinners, and Armor Wars (the only other confirmed and undated film on Marvel's slate) still stuck in development.

It should be noted that Spider-Man 4 and Avengers 5 are arguably two of the biggest possible releases Marvel could have in one year, so despite this reduction in output, 2026 will still be a huge year for the MCU.

Why Are There So Few Marvel Movies in 2026?

Marvel Studios

This change in output could be due to several factors. The major one appears to be the impact of a strategy shift that Disney CEO Bob Iger promised years ago.

During a Disney earnings call in May 2024, Iger said that Marvel would be "[reducing] output and focus[ing] more on quality." This came after a particularly tough year for Marvel Studios in 2023, which saw Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels underperform financially. Iger continued that the studio's film output would shift to become "two, to at the maximum, three" films annually:

"I’ve been working hard with the studio to reduce output and focus more on quality. That’s particularly true with Marvel... We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four, and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two to, at the maximum, three."

This became quickly apparent in 2024, when Marvel Studios' sole film that year was Deadpool & Wolverine, which proved effective after it grossed over $1 billion. However, in 2025, Marvel was back to releasing three films in a year, with Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps all coming out in a six-month period, and none of them surpassing expectations.

There's a question of whether pushing one of these 2025 MCU films into that cancelled February 2026 slot might have made it more profitable, particularly as The Fantastic Four: First Steps also had to compete with the DCU's Superman, adding to complaints of superhero fatigue.

Nevertheless, Iger's mandate of quality over quantity seems to be in effect now, with Disney's sole Marvel release in 2026 being Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars the only film currently confirmed for 2027.

Beyond this, Marvel Studios' slate also looks very threadbare as fans wait to see what the studio has planned beyond the Multiverse Saga.

Marvel's first Infinity Saga spanned 11 years of storytelling. Meanwhile, the Multiverse Saga has accelerated things, releasing 17 films in six years. For its next Saga, it seems the studio might rein it in a bit to align with Disney's strategy and focus on regaining the magic it had during the Infinity Saga, some of which it has lost in these last three phases. This would mean that fans would see fewer MCU releases overall, but the ones that do come out will be worth investing their time and money in.