First Marvel Rivals Patch Fixes Wolverine, Iron Fist & 4 More Heroes

The first patch for Marvel Rivals is here, making changes to fan-favorite characters like Wolverine and Iron Fist.

NetEase and Marvel Games' new free-to-play shooter is already resonating with audiences, raking up over 10 million players in just its first three days on the market.

The super-powered multiplayer game sees players selecting from a cast of 33 Marvel Comics characters (with more on the way) and partaking in six-versus-six online objective-based battles across the Marvel Multiverse.

Marvel Rivals First Patch Details

Marvel Rivals has released its first patch since the game's proper debut, unleashing various balancing changes in the still relatively young online shooter.

Titled the 20241210 update, developer NetEase game detailed the changes coming in the patch, including several adjustments coming to various heroes on its launch day roster.

This also includes minor fixes being made to various bugs the game has encountered since launch, including Achievements not updating in-game, missing equipped costumes, as well as a situation where the game would freeze while restarting after a crash.

The full patch notes can be found on the Marvel Rivals official blog, but see below for specific changes being made to six heroes with the update:

Wolverine

Marvel Rivals

No specific power changes have been made to Wolverine's moveset with the latest patch. Instead, a bug has been resolved where when wearing the character's MCU Deadpool & Wolverine costume, all voice lines except for the one when triggering his Undying Animal ability were rendered inoperable.

Star-Lord

Marvel Rivals

A bug centered on Star-Lord has been fixed where all sound effects would disappear during the results screen after the character's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 MVP animation played.

Iron Fist

Marvel Rivals

Iron Fist player had encountered an issue where, when using pings in-match, the associated voice lines would not trigger. This specific bug has been resolved with the latest patch.

Black Widow

Marvel Rivals

This patch fixed several issues with the Black Widow character. First, it corrected the description for her aim-down-sights (or ADS) sensitivity in the settings menu. It also resolved an issue where, in specific circumstances, her Ultimate ability would not accumulate energy as intended.

Captain America

Marvel Rivals

Captain America's Ultimate was tweaked as well, fixing a problem where, in extreme circumstances, the hero's Ultimate would not end as intended. This, however, has now been resolved.

Doctor Strange

Marvel Rivals

Lastly, the latest hotfix tweaks how Doctor Strange's portals work, no longer allowing for terrain kills caused by them to account toward the character's Ultimate ability accumulate or will not be credited to the character as a kill. This is a temporary fix, and the kill attribution will be put back into place once the Ultimate accumulation bug is fixed.

Marvel Rivals is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.