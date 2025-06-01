The 6 X-Men from Marvel Rivals Now Expected to Appear In the MCU Reboot Movie

Marvel Rivals spotlighted several X-Men characters, and their popularity has made their eventual introduction into the MCU undeniable. The third-person hero shooter draws from the extensive catalogue of Marvel characters for its roster, which includes Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, and the Fantastic Four.

The lineup also includes multiple X-Men characters, some of which have yet to debut in the MCU. However, with an X-Men reboot on the cards at Marvel Studios, these characters' popularity in Marvel Rivals makes them a shoo-in for the MCU's X-Men movie when the time comes. Marvel Rivals is playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

These Marvel Rivals X-Men Characters Need To Be In the MCU Reboot

Magik

Marvel Rivals

Magik (aka Illyana Rasputina) has made a name for herself in Marvel Rivals thanks to her sword-wielding melee abilities and her power to teleport via Stepping Disc portals, which is taken straight from her character in the comics.

Magik has not been featured in Fox's X-Men movies, but she did appear in The New Mutants and was played by Anya Taylor-Joy. Once mutants are officially established in the MCU, Magik would be a prime choice for the lineup in the X-Men reboot. Plus, Magik's relationship with her mentor, Doctor Strange, in the comics opens up a great crossover opportunity in the third Doctor Strange film.

Psylocke

Marvel Rivals

Another Duelist hero in Marvel Rivals, Psylocke, is known for combining her telepathic abilities with her ninja training and weapons. Thanks to their team-up abilities, Psylocke works fluidly with other X-Men characters in Marvel Rivals, such as Emma Frost and Magneto. This is another reason she'd make a great addition to the MCU's initial X-Men roster.

Olivia Munn played Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse. However, none of the stars of Fox's prequel X-Men trilogy have yet crossed over into the MCU, giving the character a clean slate for her entry into the cinematic universe (that may already be the plan for Avengers: Secret Wars).

Emma Frost

Marvel Rivals

Another popular choice in Marvel Rivals' roster is X-Men hero Emma Frost (aka the White Queen). Emma Frost is powerful in both mind and body, using her telepathic powers as an offensive and her diamond form as a defensive manoeuvre.

January Jones played Emma Frost in X-Men: First Class, where she was depicted as a villain to the X-Men. She also often takes this role in Marvel Comics before switching to the heroic side. This makes Emma Frost an even more enticing character for Marvel's X-Men reboot, as she can be employed as both a hero and a villain.

Wolverine

Marvel Rivals

Having been a constant X-Men mainstay and fronting several of Fox's X-Men films over the years, it's unsurprising that Wolverine is popular in Marvel Rivals. The character's close-range combat style pairs perfectly with his powers of strength, healing, and those adamantium claws.

Technically, Wolverine has already been introduced in the MCU, with Hugh Jackman reprising his role in Deadpool & Wolverine. Depending on how Marvel Studios chooses to incorporate its X-Men into the MCU, Jackman could maintain his role as Logan in the reboot, or he could hand the reins to a new actor. Regardless, Wolverine is an essential team member.

Storm

Marvel Rivals

Another main hero from Fox's X-Men film franchise (where Halle Berry played her), Storm has seen renewed popularity thanks to her addition in Marvel Rivals. Storm's powers of flight and her elemental abilities make her a force to be reckoned with in the game, and she has some unique team-up abilities with Fantastic Four member, Human Torch.

Storm is easily one of the most popular X-Men heroes and was recently reintroduced in Marvel's X-Men '97 animated series. The next logical step is to bring her into the live-action MCU in the X-Men reboot, and plenty of actors are putting up their hands to play Storm.

Magneto

Marvel Rivals

Another of the most well-known X-Men mutants, Magneto, is a pivotal character in Marvel Rivals thanks to his abilities to protect his teammates with magnetic shields and his wielding of metal projectiles. Magneto's history with the X-Men is deep, with the character often acting as an antagonist to Charles Xavier's team. Sometimes, however, Magneto is an ally or leader (like in X-Men '97).

Magneto will return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, with Ian McKellen reprising his role. However, regardless of who plays the character going forward in the MCU, Magneto's popularity is undeniable, making him an essential part of any X-Men reboot.