Marvel's Eternals Director Rumored to Helm Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie

Following the controversial conclusion of The Skywalker Saga with 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, the Star Wars universe has taken something of a hiatus from theatrical releases, shifting focus to Disney+ content.

While the near future looks almost entirely centered around episodic series with The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and Ahsoka, there are still plenty of theatrical outings in the galaxy far, far away in the not too distant future.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is continuing work on a trilogy while Thor Ragnarok's Taika Waititi and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige are developing standalone projects of their own. Up until recently, the next theatrical Star Wars release was set to be Rogue Squadron from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, which would have hit theaters in December 2023 but since been delayed.

As fans await official information on the theatrical future of Star Wars, a recent rumor has suggested another Marvel Studios director may be making the jump to the galaxy far, far away...

Eternals Director Rumored for Star Wars Project

Star Wars

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is slated to produce a theatrical Star Wars release in the coming years.

According to both OneTakeNews and Cinelinx's Jordan Maison, Eternals director Chloe Zhao is rumored to direct the project.

Zhao and Feige's Star Wars Mystery

With Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige producing, Eternals director Chloe Zhao helming the project, and Loki writer Michael Waldron penning the script, Lucasfilm certainly seems to be putting together an MCU dream team for this mystery project.

Chloe Zhao has previously teased her interest in directing a Star Wars film, particularly alongside Kevin Feige. After comments from both Zhao and Feige about their appreciation for each other's work on Eternals, it isn't too shocking to hear they may be reuniting for another blockbuster outing.

Chloe Zhao's Eternals marked the first time an Oscar-winning director has taken on an MCU entry. However, it won't be the first for the Star Wars universe as Solo director Ron Howard won Best Director back in 2002.

It was recently revealed Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron has been delayed from its December 2023 date with plans to place another Star Wars project into 2023. Since Chloe Zhao currently has no upcoming films on her schedule, and Kevin Feige is always busy anyway, it wouldn't be shocking if the mystery project arrives sooner rather than later.

Currently, mysterious Star Wars projects are in the works from The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, and Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi. Johnson is currently focused on Knives Out 2 and Taika Waititi is finishing off Thor: Love and Thunder, making Feige and Zhao the clear contender for the 2023 release slot.

With Eternals having only just been released, now seems like the perfect time for Zhao to take on a Star Wars release. After all, based on Marvel history Zhao will probably be getting to work on the Marvel sequel in the coming years, so some downtime until then provides her the opportunity to develop another project.

In terms of what Kevin Feige and Chloe Zhao's film will entail, recent reports have indicated Lucasfilm is developing theatrical releases in both the Old and High Republic eras, with the latter rumored to release first.

It will probably be some time before fans receive any official news on Kevin Feige's Star Wars project, but with the D23 Expo set to return in September 2022, that seems to be the obvious candidate for some announcements.

Kevin Feige and Chloe Zhao's first collaboration, Eternals, is in theaters now.