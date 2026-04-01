Bob Odenkirk Changes Tune On the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Now Says That He Would Be Interested In Joining the MCU: 'I Love What They're Doing' (Exclusive)

Movie star Bob Odenkirk seems to have changed his mind on potentially joining Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU continues to expand to new heights in 2026 and beyond, building toward the releases of Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and more movies and TV shows. To do this, new A-list cast members will be needed to bring the roles to life, with some stars considering joining the comic book movie juggernaut.

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk revealed that he is open to taking on a role in the MCU. Speaking exclusively with The Direct at the SXSW Film Festival, he touched on rumors about being cast in the MCU’s Wonder Man, which turned out to be false. However, he admitted that he "[loves] what they’re doing" and "how hard they work," saying he would be happy to join the expanding franchise:

The Direct: "There were a lot of rumors and reports that you were going to be in 'Wonder Man,' with Marvel Studios. Was that ever true?" Bob Odenkirk: "No, no, no, no, no. 'Wonder Man,' that's the new one, right? I saw a billboard for it. And it looked great... No, I've never heard that [rumor]... That sounds like fun." The Direct: "Would you be interested in joining the MCU?" Bob Odenkirk: "Surely I would. Yes. So many great actors do it, and they're great people. Kevin Feige, I did speak to him once. Good guy. And I love what they're doing, I love how hard they work at making their universe work, building it out."

While Odenkirk was not actively opposed to joining the MCU in the past, his previous comments indicated that he did not feel he was right for this universe. In 2023, he commented on wanting to take on more "grounded" and "relatable" roles, saying he was not "built for that world" that was being built in the MCU.

As of writing, Odenkirk has not been reported as being in talks with Marvel Studios about any specific roles or projects. The studio is currently deep into development on over half a dozen movies and TV shows for release in Phase 6 and beyond, including the next two Avengers movies.

How Could Bob Odenkirk Join the MCU?

Magnolia Pictures

Previous reports indicated that Marvel was looking at Odenkirk for a role in Wonder Man, saying that the studio hoped to have him play Neal Saroyan, Simon Williams' longtime agent from the comics. This role was also reported to have potentially gone to Ed Harris, known for his work in Apollo 13.

While the character was not used at all in Wonder Man, it leaves the door open for Odenkirk to take on another role in the MCU.

One role many have imagined for somebody like Odenkirk is the Green Goblin, who is still regarded as one of Marvel's best villains ever. After Willem Dafoe reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Odenkirk could be the right man to take over the Earth-616 version of the character if he comes up in future movies.

Given his experience playing darker characters, Odenkirk may also be a good fit for a role in shows like Daredevil: Born Again or other projects tied to the Netflix characters. While he could do well as a hero or villain with superpowers, he could also play a role similar to Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles in Born Again, a dark politician opposing Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk.